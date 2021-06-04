Job Details

Candid is looking for a product designer who excels in complex user interface (UI) design.

See the world. Make it better.

On February 1, 2019, Foundation Center and GuideStar joined forces to become Candid, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it.

Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid’s data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world.

Candid’s vision is an ambitious one. But we know that when we make investments in our talent, it translates to more access and better knowledge for those working for social good around the world.

Position: Product Designer

Reporting to: Lead Designer

Location: New York City preferred, but flexible

Position summary

Work with a team of creative designers, developers, and product owners to create intuitive experiences for online products using human-centered, empathetic design practices.

Responsibilities

Develop a thorough understanding of the problems we are trying to solve for our customers.

Design user interfaces. Create innovative design solutions that solve problems for our customers.

Be actively engaged in the product lifecycle, from ideation to delivery.

Sketch product concepts, develop wireframes, and create functional prototypes for digital products.

Collaborate with user experience design manager to gain understanding of our customers’ needs and how our products align with their work.

Strategize with product owners on ways to enhance products and increase engagement.

Design responsive interfaces and mobile interfaces ensuring consistent design and functionality across all devices.

· Collaborate with the design and brand team to ensure consistent brand and design aesthetics. Implement design standards and guidelines across all deliverables.

Collaborate with developers to refine the functionality of complex data search interfaces, data visualization features, and resources integrated via API. Join scrum teams on select projects.

Perform other duties and special projects, as assigned.

Requirements

· Online portfolio that represents creative visual and UI/UX solutions

· BA/BS degree in web design or related field.

· 3-5 years of experience in digital product design, with a strong foundation in user experience and human-centered design.

· Proficiency with Adobe Create Suite or similar and other digital design and prototyping tools. Knowledge of design systems a plus.

· Familiarity with Agile product development.

· Skillset should include strong HTML/CSS skills. Familiarity with jQuery a plus.

· Highly organized, detail-oriented professional who works well independently as well in a team environment.

· Excellent communication skills, ability to work with a variety of staff and consultants.

· Sensitive and respect for racial, gender, sexual orientation, and cultural differences.

· Champions and represents Candid’s core values: We’re driven, direct, accessible, curious, and inclusive.

· Willingness to perform other duties and special projects as needed/requested.

How to apply

Please email your resume and cover letter to careers@candid.org. Please put the title of the position you are applying for in the subject line. Your application will only be considered if all instructions above are met.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits. Due to the high volume of applicants we typically receive, we regret that we can only contact candidates that we would like to interview.

For more information on positions available at Candid, please visit our website: https://candid.org/about/work-at-candid

Candid is an EO/AA/VET/DISABLED Employer.

We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.