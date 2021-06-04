Ui/Ux Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for a Designer to join the team with experience in UI/UX Design, Visual Design and Branding. Ideally you should be in Toronto, but we're open to remote positions provided that you're physically located in Canada.

If you love solving problems and create handsomely smart solutions, hit us up!

Must have:

Experience conceiving and iterating visually for web, desktop and mobile.

Sketching mockups and interactive prototypes.

Review and assess usability, UX and product quality.

Consider research, feedback and constraints.

Proficient in Sketch, Zeplin, Figma or other design tools.

Experience working in an Agile development process.

Great collaborative and communication skills.

Ability to add to and improve an already established brand.

Building icons, illustrations and other visual assets.

Nice to have:

Interest in 3d and animation.

Interest in physical product design

Perks:

Full health/dental benefits

RRSP matching

Choose your own device

Flexible work hours in an informal setting

Free grub

VR station with dozens of games

How to apply:

Click the Apply button, or email your portfolio to hello@windscribe.com