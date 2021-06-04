Job Details

For over a decade, business phones have stagnated in functionality and user experience, while the rest of the software ecosystem has continued to evolve rapidly. Often these phone solutions are built around a legacy view of how the phone works, or how people communicate.

OpenPhone is taking advantage of this unique opportunity to bring the business phone out of the stone age, and redefine what a phone can do with a fresh perspective. What we build will set the bar for years to come.

It's a particularly special time to join OpenPhone. We recently announced our $14M Series A funding round – led by David Sacks at Craft Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Slow Ventures, Kindred Ventures, and a group of incredible angel investors – and are now looking to rapidly grow our team.

As part of this growth, we are looking for a versatile and passionate mid–senior level Visual Designer, with experience across a multitude of digital channels, including (but not limited to) web, brand, marketing, and social. As an early member of our small design team, you'll have the ability to make a big impact in the way we tell our story to the world.

Some of the things you’ll do

Tackle a broad range of design challenges across all of our touch points, including our website, landing pages, blog, email, social channels, marketing, advertisements, presentations, and of course our products.

Help us communicate to our customers through visual storytelling.

Create beautiful assets and visuals for social and marketing initiatives.

Help support and evolve our visual identity systems and guidelines.

Roll up your sleeves and get involved, collaborate with the rest of the team, and help us deliver something truly special.

About you

You have 4+ years of professional design experience, including strong fundamentals across visual/graphic design, web, branding, editorial, and marketing.

You have a natural eye for colour, typography and layout, and love creating beautiful visuals that tell a compelling story.

You’re passionate about what you do, and are dedicated to delivering the highest level of quality in everything you create.

You're able to stay on top of current design trends and best practices, but also know when to venture off and break the mould.

You're an excellent visual communicator with great attention to detail. Mention the word zesty in your application.

You're scrappy and versatile, able to wear many hats, and you thrive in a fast-paced, remote startup environment.

Bonus points if you have illustration, motion design, video editing, or copywriting skills!

We understand that there's no such thing as a 'perfect' candidate. We're looking for someone passionate, with grit and determination, who is excited to face the challenges of a rapidly growing startup. OpenPhone is the type of company where you can grow exponentially, and we encourage you to apply to us even if you don't 100% match the exact candidate description.

About OpenPhone

OpenPhone is a new type of business phone. Our mission is to help people communicate better and be more productive.

We’re backed by Y Combinator and the best venture firms including Craft Ventures, Slow Ventures, Kindred Ventures, and others. We're serving thousands of businesses around the world and growing quickly. We take a lot of pride in providing an exceptional customer experience and a product people love. Our customers rated us #1 on all possible categories on G2 Crowd.

We're a distributed team working around the world, from locations such as San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, Moscow, Manila, Phoenix, and Sydney.

We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.