Product & UI Designer

Job Details

Full-time · Portugal or UK · Remote and/or onsite

At Capitalise we are bringing confidence to accountants and their clients in times of uncertainty. Through our one platform we are changing the financial business advisory landscape, bringing accountants the knowledge and financial products they need to help their clients raise, protect and recover their capital.

We're growing our team and are hiring our second designer which gives you a wide variety of exposure across all parts of the design process - from research and insights to prototyping and interactions. As a product designer you will be directly involved in the evolution and growth of the Capitalise platform working on challenging and complex user journeys, features and improvements for our customers. Be involved in building a thriving and productive design team from the ground up. We have a direction of travel and you’ll be helping us with the roadmap!

Reporting to Adrian, our Lead Product Designer based in London, you’ll work closely with our Product Managers and Engineering teams in Portugal and Ukraine, playing a key role in contributing to our Product Roadmap.

We’re a friendly bunch who care about our craft and hope you are too! As a team of dynamic engineers and product owners with bold plans for 2021, by joining our team you will help us drive demand and interest in Capitalise.

About you

You’re all about the details, how something works, and why it works in a certain way!

From gathering research to high fidelity designs you love the broader process yet have a fine eye for the details and impactful interfaces.

You’re structured, methodical and systematic in your craft.

You’re creative and curious.

You stay in loop with both UX/UI best practices and are keen to push yourself to learn more.

You give a damn about the people using our software and their experiences - and are driven to make it better!





Your role will be to

Be involved in the entire design process - from research and design workshops to wireframing, prototyping and high fidelity designs.

Participate in user-focused workshops to understand the customer experience, their pain points, opportunities and motivations.

Participate in design workshops with the team to explore problems, build a shared understanding and generate ideas.

Prototype flows and experiences to validate with our user groups.

Work closely with other designers, product owners and engineers in product sprints.

Contribute to our recently created and ever-evolving design system.





You should apply if

You have the ability to create order from chaos and present it in a visually appealing and user-friendly solution.

You have proven mid-level experience as a product or user experience designer in SaaS or B2B products.

You have a systems-led approach and mindset to UI and building products.

You have clear and flexible communication skills and love to collaborate on tasks.

You have a portfolio of strong UI design examples and case studies.





Ideal stack experience

We use Figma as our main interface design tool of choice

Miro

A good understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript knowing how your designs are coded and built

Experience using interaction animation tools like Principle is a bonus





Benefits

Competitive salary

Discretionary bonus

Equity

Remote working

Choice of tech

Progression framework for career development

Wellness programme

Family-friendly policies

25 days leave plus Bank Holidays

Great company culture





This role is currently only open to candidates who live and work in the UK or Portugal, and do not require a Visa.





Equal Opportunity Employer

At Capitalise we are committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.



