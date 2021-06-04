Digital Producer

Job Details

Location: Tottenham Court Road, London

Hours: Full Time

Introduction

We help some of the world's biggest names build and elevate their employer brand to compete effectively for the best talent.

Involved in every technical element of our clients' projects, you'll see to it that we're thinking above and beyond their expectations. From first concept to final delivery, you'll deliver everything from site maps to user journeys.

The Role

Join our forward-thinking technology team, and you'll be at the heart of bringing the most ambitious ideas to life. Seeing to it that the right technology is being applied to every client brief, you'll be responsible for the whole technical lifecycle. What that looks like in practice is a really varied role in which you'll have the chance to push the boundaries of what we're achieving – because we're focussed on doing the right thing for our clients, first time, every time. Specifically, you'll:

Scope and deliver cutting-edge technical solutions that will knock the clients' socks off. So, it goes without saying that everything you produce will be on time and within budget.

Handle a wide range of projects such as UX, user journeys, personas, site maps, content matrixes, wireframes, technical specifications, and CMS training.

Jump into every element of a project – from supporting initial tenders and scoping suppliers through to contributing to the creation of project plans and assisting the Dev team in the build of each project, you'll be ready to bring the wow factor to each and every challenge.

Who we're looking for

If you're keen to deliver spectacular results and enhance your knowledge, then you'll be a natural fit in our team. We champion a truly inclusive working culture in which every lifestyle choice is celebrated, so you'll excel here if you're ready to embrace our values.

From a practical viewpoint, you'll have experience of developing websites (from conception to delivery) and you'll be experienced in wireframing software and tools. You'll also be familiar with Adobe CC (particularly XD), plus WordPress and other content management systems. It'd also be helpful if you have:

Experience of integrating 3rd party functionality into bespoke websites.

A well-developed knowledge of browser-based technologies, including key factors such as front-end and back-end considerations, performance, and security.

A comprehensive know-how of SEO factors.

A knockout personality. You'll be flexible, self-aware, and results-driven – and you'll underpin this with a team-player approach and collaborative communication skills.

Plenty of commercial acumen, with a passion for delivering great customer service.

If you also happen to have experience of working with API endpoint specifications or HR systems (such as Applicant Tracking Systems) that would be helpful but isn't a deal-breaker.

What's in it for me?

As a PeopleScout employee, you'll enjoy a wide range of company benefits, including:

23 days holiday plus 8 bank holidays (pro rata for fixed term contracts, and employees working less than 5 days per week)

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our company pension scheme

Other flexible benefits including dental insurance, cycle to work scheme, interest free season ticket loan, holiday purchase scheme and healthcare benefits

An employee recognition scheme

About us

TMP Worldwide deliver outstanding, award winning employer branding and recruitment communications. As well as this, we provide attraction, sourcing and candidate management solutions for both commercial and public sector recruitment. We believe that employer brand underpins the whole candidate experience through the hiring process.

TMP is a part of PeopleScout, one of the leading RPO providers worldwide and part of the TrueBlue Inc Group.

We are an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from persons regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.

Next steps / Call to action

