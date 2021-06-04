Job Details

Reports to: Director of Video, War Room

Staff reporting to this position: None

Department: War Room

Position classification: Exempt, full time; Union – Level 5

Minimum compensation: $62,000

Summary

American Progress has an immediate opening for a Senior Motion Graphics Producer to join a growing creative team. The War Room’s mission is to develop innovative and compelling video and graphic content that builds the emotional and visual case for progressive policies and values.

Ideal applicants will have the ability to envision and create compelling video content with an emphasis on data visualization. The public is more overwhelmed than ever, and the Senior Motion Graphics Producer should have a deep understanding of how to create, optimize, and organize video content that will break through the noise and reach key audiences.

A strong candidate for this role will have the technical skills and strategic perspective to produce, edit, and manage video and motion projects for all digital platforms, with an emphasis on optimizing content for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

This is a full-time position funded through March 2022.

Responsibilities:

Brainstorm, craft, and disseminate innovative and creative visual content that helps move the needle on American Progress’ core fights.

Project-manage, optimize, and execute video projects that advance American Progress’ strategic goals.

Read and translate complicated data and information into easy-to-interpret data visualizations with little or no direction.

Work with American Progress’ leadership team and policy teams to advance advocacy goals by using video to translate complex ideas into digestible, shareable messages.

Optimize and version out American Progress video products for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to maximize KPIs, including video views, shares, click-throughs, and email acquisition.

Work with the Director of Video and policy teams to create scripts for products that advance American Progress’ messaging in digestible, shareable formats.

Work closely with the broader Digital Strategy and Communications teams to ensure that content is tailored to the platforms and target audiences for American Progress’ priority campaigns.

Catalog production releases, process invoices, and pull data for reports.

Identify opportunities to repackage and recut existing footage that fits into current American Progress campaigns and allows the team to better capitalize on rapid-response opportunities.

Edit, animate, and subtitle rapid-response and storyteller videos.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in video.

Requirements and qualifications:

Extensive experience working in Adobe Creative Cloud, including Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Proficiency in After Effects is a must.

At least five to seven years of professional experience editing and producing motion graphics videos for major political, advocacy, or news organizations.

Detail-oriented with an ability to juggle multiple projects for different stakeholders.

Strong writing and proofreading skills.

Outstanding project management skills and proficiency in Excel.

The ability to conceptually and creatively visualize news content.

A solid understanding of progressive values and policies and how they intersect with the news.

Sound editorial and ethical judgment.

Familiarity with shooting, operating cameras, and interviewing is a plus.

Familiarity with HTML and CSS preferred.

Creative with a commitment to innovation and experimentation.

A positive team player with a passion for progressive change.

Collaborative and open to developing new skills as needed.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience is required.

American Progress offers full and competitive benefits packages. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. This position has a starting salary of $75,000.

This position is part of a bargaining unit represented by IFPTE Local 70.