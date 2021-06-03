Job Details

We’re looking for a smart, motivated and driven Graphic Designer with a killer portfolio to expand our creative team, perfect the Muval brand and delight our audience with engaging visual content. You’ll be joining a talented team of creative thinkers who love to experiment with new ideas and are passionate about building a meaningful product to change the future of moving.

About Muval

Muval is Australia's first online booking platform for moving house. Over the past few years, we've helped thousands of Australians book quality moving services and relocate stress-free! We're a dynamic, early-stage company and growing fast (25+ team members and counting) and we need you!

We pride ourselves on the flexible work lifestyle we offer. We believe in setting our people up for success, while also achieving a good sense of work-life balance. We’re enthusiastic about our work and passionate about making the process of moving house easier.

What you’ll do:

With your passion for emerging trends and technologies, you'll create innovative visuals to evolve the Muval brand

Create a library of digital assets, illustrations, infographics, GIFs and print assets to support marketing and product.

Collaborate with the creative team to conceptualise and craft engaging visual content to support online, social media, email and marketing initiatives.

Design marketing and brand materials including promotional products, brochures, campaign collateral, business cards and various internal assets.

What you’ll bring:

Strong portfolio of outstanding digital and print design work

3+ years experience

Deep understanding of composition, typography and colour

Motion graphics experience highly regarded

Attention to detail that will show in your artwork

Ability to identify latest design trends

Grit and initiative

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite

What we've got: