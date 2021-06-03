UI/UX Designer
Moxtra provides a client engagement platform designed for the mobile era. Moxtra solutions deliver high-touch and personalized digital experiences to enhance client engagement and accelerate transactions.
Founded by former WebEx co-founder and CEO Subrah Iyar and WebEx veteran Stanley Huang, Moxtra comes from a rich heritage in the collaboration space.
Role
We’re looking for a well rounded designer with a focus on strong visual skills to keep growing our creative team. You’ll be working side by side with other designers and collaborating with the engineering and product team.
Responsibilities
- Design user-centered interaction models, wireframes or screen mockups, delivering high fidelity visuals.
- Maintain and increase our component library.
- Proactively work to improve current design language and experience.
- Refine ideas and come up with new ones to design a highly polished visual experience.
- Collaborate with other designers to help build a strong design team and culture.
Requirements
- BA degree in a design-related field/or equivalent experience.
- 4+ years of design experience (Enterprise or Fintech a plus).
- Proficiency with Sketch and Illustrator.
- Ability to work starting from high-level business requirements, gathering information from different stakeholders to make informed design decisions.
- Experience in both web and mobile UI design with an understanding of iterative design process.
- Extensive knowledge of visual design principles (color theory, typography, etc…) and UX techniques.
- Ability to tackle design problems on your own, and leverage the power of working in team to improve and ease the process through brainstorming and giving/soliciting feedback from other team members.
- Ability to fit in current workflow, proactively working to improve it.
- Ability to discuss and advocate design decisions with the engineering team.
- Strong and solid work ethic, high standards, and excellent communication skills are required.
- Knowledge of Protopie or other prototyping tools is a plus.
Perks
- Competitive compensation, DOE.
- Medical, vision, and dental benefits.
- 401K
Please include your résumé and link to your online portfolio, Behance, Dribble profile, or everything that conveys your abilities and experience.