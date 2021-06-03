UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Moxtra provides a client engagement platform designed for the mobile era. Moxtra solutions deliver high-touch and personalized digital experiences to enhance client engagement and accelerate transactions.

Founded by former WebEx co-founder and CEO Subrah Iyar and WebEx veteran Stanley Huang, Moxtra comes from a rich heritage in the collaboration space.

Role

We’re looking for a well rounded designer with a focus on strong visual skills to keep growing our creative team. You’ll be working side by side with other designers and collaborating with the engineering and product team.

Responsibilities

Design user-centered interaction models, wireframes or screen mockups, delivering high fidelity visuals.

Maintain and increase our component library.

Proactively work to improve current design language and experience.

Refine ideas and come up with new ones to design a highly polished visual experience.

Collaborate with other designers to help build a strong design team and culture.

Requirements

BA degree in a design-related field/or equivalent experience.

4+ years of design experience (Enterprise or Fintech a plus).

Proficiency with Sketch and Illustrator.

Ability to work starting from high-level business requirements, gathering information from different stakeholders to make informed design decisions.

Experience in both web and mobile UI design with an understanding of iterative design process.

Extensive knowledge of visual design principles (color theory, typography, etc…) and UX techniques.

Ability to tackle design problems on your own, and leverage the power of working in team to improve and ease the process through brainstorming and giving/soliciting feedback from other team members.

Ability to fit in current workflow, proactively working to improve it.

Ability to discuss and advocate design decisions with the engineering team.

Strong and solid work ethic, high standards, and excellent communication skills are required.

Knowledge of Protopie or other prototyping tools is a plus.

Perks

Competitive compensation, DOE.

Medical, vision, and dental benefits.

401K

Please include your résumé and link to your online portfolio, Behance, Dribble profile, or everything that conveys your abilities and experience.