Job Details

About Us

Sidekick is a fast-growing email & SMS marketing agency for direct-to-consumer businesses. Based in Los Angeles, Sidekick was founded by a small team of ex-Amazon e-commerce experts determined to help growing brands make more money with email and SMS. Our clients have reduced their reliance on paid advertising, increased customer retention, and generated tens of millions of dollars from email and sms channels.

About the Role

The Email Designer Internship is perfect for anyone with an eye for graphic design, strong creative energy, and a mind for marketing. You will be expected to deliver high-quality, on-brand email designs for multiple clients from a wide range of industries. The Email Designer Intern will be exposed to the entire design process from campaign planning all the way to email design and delivery. We are a small team, the Email Designer Intern will work directly with the CEO and COO, getting a crash course into the agency business model and the world of direct-to-consumer e-commerce alongside their technical training on creating email designs.

What You'll do:

- Stay up to date on the latest and greatest in email marketing for d2c brands

- Brainstorm and conceptualize email marketing designs for client campaigns

- Create email designs in Figma (Adobe experience is a plus)

- Learn the technical side of how to design for email and implement email campaigns

What You'll Need:

This is an entry-level internship, and you will be trained on the job but we are looking for as many of the following abilities as possible:

- Experience with email/UI or UX/or social media graphic design

- Experience with Figma and Adobe product is a big plus

- An eye for color, typography, and graphic design layout themes

- Solid writing and grammar abilities

- Ability to work quickly under deadlines

- Boundless enthusiasm and energy

- A strong sense of pride in everything you create and a growth mindset

Hours and Compensation:

- Pay will be $15/hour

- Minimum of 15-20 hours of work per week

- Work will primarily be remote, with periodic in-person check-ins and training sessions.

- Internship initial term will be 3 months with the possibility of full-time work after