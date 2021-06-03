Job Details

About Hologram

The future, as we see it, has millions of devices connected to the internet — everything from citywide bike-sharing systems to smarter heart monitors to internet-connected eggs to catch turtle poachers. Hologram is here to connect anything to the internet — via our global cellular platform and network available in over 200 countries and territories. The future is connected, and we are connecting it.

We're looking for a Senior Design Researcher to define and apply UX research best practices at Hologram, from foundational generative research to RITE concept validation to classic usability testing. As the company’s first dedicated design researcher, you’ll have a tremendous opportunity to influence that practice within a high-growth, industry-defining startup.

About This Role

You’re someone who can work closely with Designers, Product Managers, Engineers, and other stakeholders within the company to uncover the right research objectives to impact business goals and create great experience design. As a Senior Design Researcher, you will facilitate user-centered design by uncovering user needs and building empathy and understanding amongst our cross-functional teams.

Lead and conduct qualitative and quantitative research with our users

Surface questions and hypotheses to structure and identify research objectives and methods

Synthesize and communicate findings, connecting insights to design in order to drive strategy and rapid iteration

Collaborate with teammates through the design process to create experiences and identify opportunities

What You’ll Do:

Build and apply design research standards/processes across the Product & Design team

Have a voice in defining how design operates at Hologram

Be part of a small, lean team (to start)—which translates to you having a big personal impact

Have a huge opportunity for growth. Hologram is growing rapidly, creating exceptional career paths for exceptional product & design talent

Be surrounded by top talent; we constantly raise the bar, and all get better along the way

Helpful skills and experience:

Proven track record (5+ years experience) in leading user research projects with demonstrated impact

Experience with a variety of generative and evaluative research methods needed throughout the design and development process (e.g. ethnography, surveys design, concept testing, RITE testing, usability testing)

Experience recruiting or working with recruiters to bring in the right participants

Portfolio and work-samples demonstrating design research

Experience working with SaaS products or complex consumer products

Enthusiasm for Hologram values and mission

Ability to collect and analyze data and translate user insights into design recommendations

Can facilitate an appropriate balance of rigor and speed, adapting research methods to the goals of the project

Understands how the goals of design, business, and technology impact research.

Ability to collaborate with designers, product managers, and engineers

Excellent communication and storytelling skills

Comfortable articulating complex concepts and influencing audiences — including presenting to executive and leadership teams

Can advocate for and educate on the power of design thinking and user-centered design

Embraces and thrives in a high-paced, changing, lean startup culture

About the Design Team

Hologram uses design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver elegant experiences to our customers. The Design team advocates for Hologram's customers and works in a squad model alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences.

You will report to the VP of Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product and Engineering.

How we work at Hologram

Hologram is a fun, upbeat, and remote-first team united by our core values of ownership, transparency, and mindfulness. We trust you to do what’s best for our product, customers, and team members and empower you to make the right calls without heavy bureaucracy.

As part of our team, you'll receive:

Competitive, transparent pay and equity. The salary range for this role is $111,000 - $153,000 for an average cost of living city and $145,000 - $193,000 for the highest cost-of-living cities like NYC and San Francisco.

Unlimited paid time off and flexible scheduling

100% coverage of your medical, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits (and 80% for your family members!)

14 weeks of family leave

Unlimited books, e-books, and audiobooks for continuous learning

Generous home office setup stipend

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — Hologram is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive.

Together we’re building something great: a way to help everyone – and everything – stay online and connected.

What to expect in the interview process:

45-minute Zoom interview with Sean Nelson, interim Head of Design

45-minute Zoom interview with Mike Georgoff, Chief Product Officer

Portfolio review and design research exercise

Series of Zoom interviews with members of our Product, Design, Engineering, and Revenue teams

Reference checks

Ready to apply?

If you share our values and our passion for connecting the world, we’d love to review your application! For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@hologram.io.

Even if you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, please still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role’s requirements.