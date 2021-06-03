Job Details

About Hologram

The future, as we see it, has millions of devices connected to the internet — everything from citywide bike-sharing systems to smarter heart monitors to internet-connected eggs to catch sea turtle poachers. Hologram is here to connect anything to the internet — via our global cellular platform and network available in over 200 countries and territories. The future is connected, and we are connecting it.

We're looking for a Senior Product Designer to craft and evolve the connectivity and fleet management platform used by the world’s most exciting IoT startups.

About This Role

As a Senior Product Designer, you’ll be responsible for the full product design lifecycle – from ideation to research, to crafting the design vision, to implementation. You’ll own large parts of Hologram’s connectivity and fleet management platform. You will design new services, features, and capabilities for both our network and customer-facing suite of tools.

You’re someone who has a passion to deliver the best user experiences, with an uncanny knack for uncovering hidden user insights and translating those into design. We’d love to see you apply if you have a background in owning product experiences end-to-end and thrive in high-growth environments.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with product managers and engineers in a squad model to define broad requirements and design goals.

Plan and conduct research with users, both internal and external, with a focus on co-creating products with users.

Build prototypes of various fidelity to validate new product concepts.

Relentlessly champion the user while defining user experience opportunities and identifying use cases.

Identify usability issues for upcoming feature releases and collaboratively align on a solution.

Tackle complex design problems and provide clarity for the team as you break them down into viable, user-centered solutions.

Analyze engagement metrics on in-flight pilots, and rapidly iterate the design with an eye towards constant improvement.

Partner with engineers to test new features and identify bugs prior to deploying to production.

Help build and apply design standards and processes across the Product & Design team

Be part of a small, lean team (to start)—where you'll have a big impact

Helpful skills and experience:

5+ years of working in product design or experience design roles, in either in-house or agency settings (in-house preferred)

Bonus points for experience with SaaS products or complex consumer experiences

Familiarity with squad working models in high growth environments

Track record of building successful products — with a diverse portfolio to show how you contributed to those teams with examples of your product, interaction, and design work.

You consistently deliver visually compelling UIs and experiences that stand out in your industry.

Can level up to systems-level thinking when the problem requires it.

Consistent use of research / UXR methodologies to define products and guide decision-making.

Comfortable working across the product lifecycle, and across different design disciplines.

Ability to convincingly present your work and communicate your design process to the wider organization.

Examples of design leadership and design advocacy throughout your career.

Education (formal or otherwise) in design, UX, HCI, cognitive psychology, or related field

Extra points for experience with developing new-to-market products or services

A deep understanding of how user experiences lace together across different platforms

Mastery of design tools such as Sketch, Abstract, and similar

Different gears for different design challenges—ability to quickly and smoothly transition from concepts and ideation to detailed execution

Can see the forest through the trees—you find simple solutions for complex problems

About the Design Team

Hologram uses design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project. Additionally, Hologram is growing rapidly, creating exceptional career paths for exceptional product & design talent

Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver elegant experiences to our customers. The Design team advocates for Hologram's customers and works in a squad model alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences.

You will report to the VP of Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product and Engineering.

How we work at Hologram

Hologram is a fun, upbeat, and remote-first team united by our core values of ownership, transparency, and mindfulness. We trust you to do what’s best for our product, customers, and team members and empower you to make the right calls without heavy bureaucracy.

As part of our team, you'll receive:

Competitive, transparent pay and equity. The salary range for this role is $138,000 - $185,000 for an average cost of living city and $159,000 - $210,000 for the highest cost-of-living cities like NYC and San Francisco.

Unlimited paid time off and flexible scheduling

100% coverage of your medical, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits (and 80% for your family members!)

14 weeks of family leave

Unlimited books, e-books, and audiobooks for continuous learning

Generous home office setup stipend

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — Hologram is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive.

Together we’re building something great: a way to help everyone – and everything – stay online and connected.

What to expect in the interview process:

45-minute Zoom interview with Sean Nelson, interim Head of Design

45-minute Zoom interview with Mike Georgoff, Chief Product Officer

Portfolio review and UX workshop

Series of Zoom interviews with members of our Product, Design, Engineering, and Revenue teams

Reference check

Ready to apply?

If you share our values and our passion for connecting the world, we’d love to review your application! For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@hologram.io.

Even if you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role’s requirements.