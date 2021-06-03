Job Details

About Hologram

The future, as we see it, has millions of devices connected to the internet — everything from citywide bike-sharing systems to smarter heart monitors to internet-connected eggs to catch turtle poachers. Hologram is here to connect anything to the internet — via our global cellular platform and network available in over 200 countries and territories. The future is connected, and we are connecting it.

We're looking for Design Systems Lead to own our design systems, guide the process of developing new components, and collaborate with engineering to deliver and maintain a component library for use across all engineering squads.

About this role

You will join as Design Systems Lead, owning our Stellar Design System. (Read about it here, and here.)

What you'll do

Collaborate with Product Designers to guide the design process of new components for the Stellar Design System, as well as best practices for usage of current design components.

Work alongside engineering leads to deliver and maintain a React library for use across all engineering squads.

Lead design initiatives, advocate for our customers, and act as the voice of design throughout the organization.

Helpful skills and experience

Strong track record of crafting, launching, and maintaining design systems at scale

A keen eye for interaction and visual design for new system components

Some experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to facilitate conversations and streamline handoffs with the engineering team

Expertise at design operations, including running team collaboration using Figma, Sketch, Abstract, and similar design tools

You think in systems and understand how systems will need to evolve to serve our customers

Ability to design for customers across multiple international markets

Strong understanding of best practices for design operation

5+ years of experience working with design teams and building design systems, specifically

Ability to mentor product designers in best practices for building and utilizing components from our design systems

Strong collaboration skills with engineering and technical departments

Background in design systems, UI engineering, and/or product design

Ability to travel occasionally to Chicago and other U.S. locations

About the Design Team

Hologram uses design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver elegant experiences to our customers. The Design team advocates for Hologram's customers and works in a squad model alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences.

You will report to the VP of Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product and Engineering.

How we work at Hologram

Hologram is a fun, upbeat, and remote-first team united by our core values of ownership, transparency, and mindfulness. We trust you to do what’s best for our product, customers, and team members and empower you to make the right calls without heavy bureaucracy.

As part of our team, you'll receive:

Competitive, transparent pay and equity. The salary range for this role is $138,000-$171,000 for an average cost of living city and $169,000- $205,000 for the highest cost-of-living cities like NYC and San Francisco.

Unlimited paid time off and flexible scheduling

100% coverage of your medical, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits (and 80% for your family members!)

14 weeks of family leave

Unlimited books, e-books, and audiobooks for continuous learning

Generous home office setup stipend

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — Hologram is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive.

Together we’re building something great: a way to help everyone – and everything – stay online and connected.

What to expect in the interview process

45-minute Zoom interview with Sean Nelson, interim Head of Design

45-minute Zoom interview with Mike Georgoff, Chief Product Officer

Portfolio review and brief technical exercise

Series of Zoom interviews with members of our Product, Design, Engineering, and Revenue teams

Reference checks

Ready to apply?

If you share our values and our passion for connecting the world, we’d love to review your application! For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@hologram.io.

Even if you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role’s requirements.