Product Designer-Logistics (f/m/d)

Job Details

In Berlin, we are looking for multiple (Senior) Product Designers to join our Logistics team to help us create a fast, reliable and transparent delivery experience for our customers around the world. Logistics is the engine that ensures our customers receive what they ordered on our platform. It is at the heart of bringing hot delicious meals to customers in the fastest possible way. We build tools for riders and restaurants as well as dispatchers, planners and support functions. To do this well, we have to understand their needs – globally!

You will be involved in the full product development cycle, from brainstorming product innovations, to running user testing and research sessions to designing simple design solutions used by riders and logistics experts worldwide. If you are a creative problem solver who is hungry for a new adventure, an international workplace is waiting for you in the heart of Berlin!

Your Mission:

Execute across all phases of design work: participate in research, define conceptual foundation for design solutions, execute excellent UX flows, apply visual design systems, prototype using a variety of tools and methods, create production ready designs, participate or conduct usability testing and support multi-disciplinary teams during implementation

Bring narrative of user needs to the cross-functional team

Incorporate Data Analysis and feedback through testing to validation of concepts and experience paradigms

Adapt processes as necessary to work within a cross-functional team

Manage multiple work streams in a fast-paced, changing environment

Contribute to the creation of outstanding experiences, incorporating best practices in UX and creating solid, engaging UX and UI patterns

Support and contribute to Global UX Patterns and Toolkits

Inspire, push creativity, challenge established thinking, and identify industry best practices for user experience within your team and across the organization

Collaborate with peers in other design teams and contribute to the global design community

Ensure that the quality of implementation meets design requirements

Your Heroic Skills:

Demonstrate clear excellence in at least two areas: UX, Visual Design or Research

3+ years of experience working with both UX and UI

3+ years experience working in direct collaboration with product managers, developers and stakeholders for the implementation of designs

Extensive experience in designing and shipping for web and mobile applications and services

Obsessed with understanding the needs of the users of your services

Ability to lead discussions, promote design solutions and adapt design practices – convincing through narrative and rigor

Portfolio demonstrating user-centered design approach, problem solving skills and attention to detail

Experience with Figma and Design Systems is a plus

Operational experience in prioritization and time-management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Fluent English

Why Delivery Hero?

Exchange ideas and meet colleagues from different teams in our active guilds and through our global tech & product community.

We offer visa & relocation support globally to our permanent employees.

Enjoy our free online yoga classes and a subsidized Urban Sports Club or Gympass membership.

Take care of your mental and emotional well-being with our free Headspace subscription and unlimited access to our confidential Employee Assistance Program.

Participate in our health campaigns such as seasonal flu vaccines.

Benefit from subsidised products e.g. BVG ticket, meal vouchers, fruit or vegetable box or our bike rental program

We support child care needs where we partner with an external service to support tasks such as Kita search and application, Au Pair or childminder search

Join the global market leader and a publicly listed company with a competitive remuneration package.

Develop your skills with your personal educational budget for conferences and external trainings.

Access our e-learning platform MyAcademy and participate in our various inhouse trainings, including German learning options.

Save responsibly with our attractive corporate pension options.

Join company parties, team, cultural and sports events - due to the current situation on a virtual basis.

And much more…

About us:

Delivery Hero is building the next generation global on-demand delivery platform. We have grown rapidly from inception in 2011 to become the world's largest food-ordering network and we’re now innovating and creating new verticals such as groceries, pharmacies, flowers and other convenience articles in multiple markets.Delivery Hero Product is playing an exceptional role in the large growth of our company. Our Product teams leverage a diverse stack to create cutting-edge solutions which cover the full customer experience - starting with a great online search experience and ending with a real-time delivery at your doorstep. Read about the latest updates from our Tech & Product teams on our blog.

Our awesome international team already operates in 40+ countries worldwide and we are exclusively looking for the best people to join us on our mission to ‘always deliver an amazing experience.’

At Delivery Hero, we believe diversity and representation is key to creating not only an exciting product, but also an amazing customer and employee experience. Fostering this starts with hiring -- therefore we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, or any other aspect that makes you, you.

Have we caught your attention?​ If you are looking for an environment where our company DNA is defined by our values, please send us your CV.