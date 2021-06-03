Freelance Digital Designer

Job Details

About Starfish

Starfish is an independent branding agency in NYC with a nontraditional perspective. We provide all of the services that marketing consultants, advertising agencies, and branding agencies deliver under one roof.

Our services include everything you need to build and maintain a thoughtful, comprehensive brand experience. From strategy to customer journey to creative development to tactical implementation, we work closely with brands to define who they are and to bring their business to life.

We have a range of clients, including well-known brands and startups that span B2B, B2C, government, and nonprofit.

Responsibilities

Manage the web design lifecycle from concept to completion including design concepts, prototypes, and visual/UI design asset creation.

Create visually appealing page layouts, content hierarchies and interactions for our site and landing pages.

Ensure creative assets are consistent with our branding guidelines

Ideate with our creative team to communicate and understand project scope

Be able to convert a website to multiple formats (mobile, tablet, and desktop) to deliver a seamless and consistent user experience across all platforms.

Offer best practice feedback and a unique, informed point-of-view throughout the concepting, creative exploration, user experience, design execution, and website QA process. Our ideal candidate is collaborative and will be an invested member of our team; we are not looking for someone to play a purely executional role.

Requirements

A strong portfolio showcasing B2C and B2B responsive website designs

At least 3+ years experience as a Visual Designer

Strong attention to detail

Previous experience designing landing pages and/or websites

Knowledge of best practices and latest design trends

Ability to develop creative design solutions while adhering to branding guidelines

Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, sketch and prototyping

Basic Knowledge of HTML, CSS & JavaScript as well as browsers and devices

Experience

3+ years

Skills

Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch, Invision, Principle, Zeplin, Protopie, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign,