✏️ UI/UX Designer (Founding team) 🚀

Job Details

👉 What is Chronicle?

Chronicle is a fast and interactive alternative to presentations, changing the way people craft and tell compelling stories every day at work. Chronicle will enable teams to communicate, capture thoughts, ideas and decisions without spending hours designing slides. Chronicle is not trying to make presentation software that makes slides better or faster, but rather trying to reimagine the format completely.

Chronicle is backed by some of the largest venture capital partners. We have recently raised a $2.5M pre-seed round led by Accel along with several notable angel investors.

Remember the last time you were making a presentation and it took hours? We are solving a problem that has plagued workplaces since the '80s: presentations! We are asking the question - what would be the ideal format of communication in the context of 2021 if slides didn't exist? If you are looking to work for a company that is building the future of work - welcome to Chronicle.

This is a full-time role that can be held from anywhere in the world. We are fully remote and distributed from day one.

🧶 About the role

We are looking for a passionate UI Designer at Chronicle to join the founding team of Chronicle. We are changing the way people craft and tell compelling stories every day at work. This requires us to innovate, think big and design a purpose-built product thoughtfully. Design is a vital part of this mission and we are looking for a talented designer with experience in interaction design to join us on this journey.

As one of the first designers at Chronicle, you will get complete autonomy to shape a product that will impact millions of users and play a critical role in building the design culture at Chronicle.

✏️ What you will do

Craft, refine, communicate and implement the first version of Chronicle with intuitive, delightful interactions that elegantly solve large user problems

Help make people feel comfortable and empowered with a new way of storytelling that is interactive, engaging and delightful

Develop a deep understanding of the user needs and translate user research insights into fast, easy and delightful interactions that address key user frictions

Work closely with Engineering, Customer Research and Product teams to implement, ship, test and iterate the product

Design and build Chronicle's brand and design system that scales with the product

Shape the design process, feedback cycles and culture within the organisation

💪 You will be a good fit if you

Have 4+ years of prior experience in designing user experiences and products

Have an outstanding portfolio, with presentable case studies showcasing a foundation in interaction and visual design, product sense, typography and implementation

Have deep experience with rapid prototyping to explore and convey high-quality design solutions

Are fluent in visual and interactive prototyping tools (Figma, Sketch, XD, Lottie, Adobe Suite and/or others). Brownie points if you have a speciality like motion design or 3D as well.

Huge plus if you can translate designs into working code and have experience in working with emerging technologies for web, mobile and other devices (HTML, CSS, React)

Have experience collaborating with a diverse team in a rapid growth environment. Huge plus if you’ve worked with distant teammates and understand the communication patterns of working with highly distributed remote teams

Are a passionate self-starter: We are early on our journey to shape the future of work. Your passion and ownership will define how we build products that people love.

Have a learning and growth mindset: While we have a strong guiding vision, our processes and solutions will change many times over the next few years to create a game-changing product. We strive continuously to move forward faster and improve on what we learn.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

🧑‍🚀 Why join us

We are solving a real problem and addressing an opportunity to impact how millions of people tell stories every day - it excites us a lot.

You will work with some of the brightest, talented and most diverse set of individuals

As a member of the founding team, we will invest in you to help you grow and achieve your career goals

We offer competitive salaries, ESOPs and perks. Read more about those here

