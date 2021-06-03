Graphic Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

The company Trading EU, based in Bockhorn near Erding, is an owner-managed, medium-sized and globally active eCommerce company with attached warehouse and logistics centre, which has been in existence since 2005.

As a specialist supplier of high-quality industrial products, consumables and operating materials, we see ourselves as a reliable partner for lifting and pulling technology, labels as well as monitor and TV mounts.

We offer our commercial as well as private customers well-founded technical know-how, highest quality and quality standards, uncomplicated and fast order processing as well as an exemplary understanding for service and consulting.

As our company is constantly growing, we are looking for enthusiastic and motivated new employees who will contribute with innovative spirit to accompany this process and continue to offer our partners the high quality of service they are used to.

Tasks

Grown tired of your regular nine to five? If you are curious about new projects where you can put all that creativity into action we might just have the right offer for you!

We are looking for a creative and passionate graphic designer who will be a key member within our company and who will join us in creating and living our brand mission.

Your Mission

Development and implementation of creative and innovative marketing concepts to perfectly present our products

Technical implementation and integration of new content, graphical elements and layouts

Professional image editing and post-production according to our brand guidelines

Creative cross-media concepts for further development of our brand

Supervision and further development of our corporate design

Detailed elaboration of online advertising campaigns and co-design of e-commerce marketing campaigns

Development of digital style guides

Collaboration with product management and marketing stakeholders

Requirements

You have successfully completed your training as e.g. digital and print media designer or you have an university degree in media, graphic or design

You have 2-3 years of relevant work experience

You have a sound knowledge of editorial design and you are a pro at Adobe CC, Figma or Sketch

You have a keen eye for details and keep all brand visuals top notch

You creatively solve design problems for print and digital channels

You are well-structured and solution focused

You are innovation driven. Always with a clear line of sight as to how we deliver a consistent brand vision that matches with our brand values

Basic Knowledge in HTML and CSS would be nice to have and helps you to work more independently

Fluent in English with excellent oral and written communication skills

Benefits

Are you a creative mind with your head full of visions? Great! If you want to work in a challenging environment with a hands-on mentality, you might be just the person we’re looking for.

What’s in it for you?

We are big fans of good communication and a good team spirit. Regular personal and process-related feedback sessions are therefore important to us.

An agile and dynamic work environment with SCRUM

A collaborative and supportive team. No one's an island - we're all here to help each other when we need to. Hopefully, we can teach you some stuff and we're excited to find out what you can teach us too.

Does that sound like an opportunity you don’t want to miss? Then we look forward to receiving your cv and motivation letter where you tell us a bit about yourself.



