UX/UI Designer for Next Gen Experiences

Job Details

CARNEVALE is looking for its next star UX designer to help us create the future.

CARNEVALE is a growing independent digital agency focused on creating consumer experiences for our innovative partners. We design and build combinations of web, app, immersive and connected device experiences to help our clients solve challenges and reach their vision.

Our expertise is employed in multiple industries and for global brands as diverse as Traeger Grills, Honda, Mattel, Ford, Rockstar Games, GolfLogix, National Geographic, Steelcase, Pfizer, Viacom, Reuters, and Newell. We are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with strategic partnerships in the US and Europe.

Career benefits:

Grow your UX and Visual Design creative expertise and management skills at CARNEVALE, learn new processes and tools, and collaborate with a talented and approachable team

Enrich your portfolio with meaningful work for innovative companies and orgs

Work in a diverse culture that rewards talent, intelligence and empathy

Work on a variety of projects regardless of seniority

Enjoy a highly iterative and transparent process that keeps clients engaged to reduce miscommunication and improve creative results

Potential for management responsibilities and growth in an organized yet dynamic structure

Your responsibilities will include:

UX/UI Design and Architecture for web, apps, XR, connected devices and beyond

Ideation and Concept sessions with internal and clients

Rapid prototyping, user research and insights from stakeholders and users

Presentations and feedback from our internal team and clients

Working closely with developers, content creators and strategists

Producing and maintaining design specifications to ensure work is implemented accurately

Provide and receive feedback with graceful professionalism

Invent the future of UI as it evolves in new places

Additionally, you'll need:

3+ years professional experience in UX/UI and Visual design

Mastery of UX best practices, color, typography, layout and content design

Attention to detail with a strong focus on organization, logic, and analysis

Expertise in prototyping tools such as Sketch, InVision, Figma, and similar

Familiarity with Adobe CreativeSuite design tools

Appreciation and consideration of technical requirements and constraints

Bonus material:

Immersive Experience Design for XR, AR, VR and 3D UI.

Game design and/or 3D artist background

AfterEffects and animation tools

We offer:

Competitive compensation

A high quality health insurance program for you and your family

401(k) program

Attend a national design conference each year

Work on highly visible user experiences

About working remotely and Grand Rapids

We encourage a balance of working remotely and at the studio to realize our best collaboration and work. If you are interested in this position and would consider moving to the Grand Rapids area (as many have), please let us know so we can discuss a strategy to make that happen.