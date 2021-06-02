Web-Focused Graphic Designer

Job Details

The Aims Community College Website Team is seeking a freelance graphic designer to support the digital marketing efforts of the college. The selected candidate should feel comfortable using creative tools like Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, to create digital assets for multimedia and graphics projects, including websites, advertising, emails, social media, and interactive displays. This will most likely be a 2-3 month engagement with the potential for additional assignments after that time.

Required Skills

Design on-brand creative solutions for various uses: websites, PPC banner and image ads, product graphics, email templates, social media graphics, brand campaigns, and photography.

Use best practices to incorporate messaging into high-converting digital assets.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver designs that are creative, useful, and align with technical and brand standards.

Be comfortable with the revision process and receiving feedback.

Complete projects on time and communicate obstacles or challenges before they affect outcomes.

Preferred Skills

Ability to write short ads and CTAs for pay-per-click advertising that align with campaign goals.

Copywriting and copyediting of provided content that will be incorporated into visual assets.

Ability to create and work with templates in a systematic way that promotes efficiency and collaboration.

Samples of Work

Please provide a portfolio or examples of work highlighting at least three different types of digital assets, with an explanation of the best practices or strategy behind the creative choices that were made. For example, what was the goal of the asset? Who is the target audience? What is the action or CTA? What was the outcome?