Job Details

We are seeking a design rockstar to join our growing creative team. This role will work on a variety of projects, from brainstorming and ideation, to production and post-production, developing creative for various brands and platforms. Working closely with our Art Director, this role will thrive on collaboration and constantly strive to learn and grow. We’re looking for a visual problem solver, someone that can take client needs and articulate how their design decisions fill those needs. They will be excited to dip their toes into a little bit of everything — from branding to social media assets to web design.

This role includes a lot of room for specialization and growth. We are looking for an innovative thinker who isn’t afraid to think off center and bring new ideas to explore.

Applications without a website and/or portfolio will not be considered.





Responsibilities

Creating social, web assets and templates for various brands and platforms

Initial logo and branding concepts, working with the creative team to refine

Exporting and prepping various assets for web and print

Create clean formatted design files that can be shared seamlessly by the entire team

Takes personal accountability for on-time deliverables and designs in accordance with client style guides, standards, audience and media

Contributes to overall office morale, spirit, character and work quality

Your Skills

2+ years of design experience, in-house or agency

Strong grasp of typography, layout, and color

Proficiency in the Creative Suite

Understanding of digital formats across devices and platforms

Willingness to collaborate, give and receive constructive feedback

Attention to detail and ability to work on multiple brands at once

Interest or experience in front-end UI design is a plus

Interest or experience in UX design is a plus

Interest or experience in animation, video or motion graphics is a plus



