Designer
We are seeking a design rockstar to join our growing creative team. This role will work on a variety of projects, from brainstorming and ideation, to production and post-production, developing creative for various brands and platforms. Working closely with our Art Director, this role will thrive on collaboration and constantly strive to learn and grow. We’re looking for a visual problem solver, someone that can take client needs and articulate how their design decisions fill those needs. They will be excited to dip their toes into a little bit of everything — from branding to social media assets to web design.
This role includes a lot of room for specialization and growth. We are looking for an innovative thinker who isn’t afraid to think off center and bring new ideas to explore.
Applications without a website and/or portfolio will not be considered.
Responsibilities
- Creating social, web assets and templates for various brands and platforms
- Initial logo and branding concepts, working with the creative team to refine
- Exporting and prepping various assets for web and print
- Create clean formatted design files that can be shared seamlessly by the entire team
- Takes personal accountability for on-time deliverables and designs in accordance with client style guides, standards, audience and media
- Contributes to overall office morale, spirit, character and work quality
Your Skills
- 2+ years of design experience, in-house or agency
- Strong grasp of typography, layout, and color
- Proficiency in the Creative Suite
- Understanding of digital formats across devices and platforms
- Willingness to collaborate, give and receive constructive feedback
- Attention to detail and ability to work on multiple brands at once
- Interest or experience in front-end UI design is a plus
- Interest or experience in UX design is a plus
- Interest or experience in animation, video or motion graphics is a plus