All Jobs
This job has been filled or is no longer active. View all jobs.
Job Details

Designer

We are seeking a design rockstar to join our growing creative team. This role will work on a variety of projects, from brainstorming and ideation, to production and post-production, developing creative for various brands and platforms. Working closely with our Art Director, this role will thrive on collaboration and constantly strive to learn and grow. We’re looking for a visual problem solver, someone that can take client needs and articulate how their design decisions fill those needs. They will be excited to dip their toes into a little bit of everything — from branding to social media assets to web design.

This role includes a lot of room for specialization and growth. We are looking for an innovative thinker who isn’t afraid to think off center and bring new ideas to explore. 

Applications without a website and/or portfolio will not be considered.


Responsibilities

  • Creating social, web assets and templates for various brands and platforms
  • Initial logo and branding concepts, working with the creative team to refine
  • Exporting and prepping various assets for web and print
  • Create clean formatted design files that can be shared seamlessly by the entire team
  • Takes personal accountability for on-time deliverables and designs in accordance with client style guides, standards, audience and media
  • Contributes to overall office morale, spirit, character and work quality

Your Skills

  • 2+ years of design experience, in-house or agency
  • Strong grasp of typography, layout, and color
  • Proficiency in the Creative Suite
  • Understanding of digital formats across devices and platforms
  • Willingness to collaborate, give and receive constructive feedback
  • Attention to detail and ability to work on multiple brands at once
  • Interest or experience in front-end UI design is a plus
  • Interest or experience in UX design is a plus
  • Interest or experience in animation, video or motion graphics is a plus


Off Center
Visit Website
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Chicago, IL
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Chicago
  2. Design Jobs in Illinois
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in Chicago
  2. Hire a Designer in Illinois