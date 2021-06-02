Job Details

Intermediate Product Designer

All interested applicants are requested to submit a cover letter, resume, and a link to their portfolio. Within the link included, apply today to add your details.

myBlueprint is looking for a spunky and versatile product designer to join our growing team and help lead the vision and design of our web and native platform features and brand assets.





About Us

myBlueprint is a leading developer of K-12 EdTech resources used by 1+ million students across Canada. We create best-in-class digital portfolio and career planning tools to support student success and learning. We are proud of what we’ve built in Canada and have exciting expansion plans - come grow your career with us!





About the Job

Working closely with the Director of UX, you will have the opportunity to stretch your skills and find creative solutions to solve user problems through design. As well as a keen eye for detail, you will bring a passion for design and an enthusiasm for collaboration. We look for candidates who are always looking for ways to improve, both the company and themselves.

In this role you will:

Help to lead the vision and design of some of our web-platform features or native mobile applications

Partner with our growing Product team to speak directly with customers, run evaluative tests through the product, and share key findings with the team

Communicate design decisions and rationales with clarity to stakeholders. You’ll solicit and incorporate feedback from other teammates across the organization.

Help shape and define our expanding library of design standards and patterns

Collaborate with developers and review ongoing work for proper and accurate implementation; Create wireframes, mockups, and prototypes as needed

Design marketing materials across web and print, including brochures, posters, flyers, and other branded collateral

Provide support as needed on other general design duties, such as image manipulation, asset development, etc

Bring an ego-less attitude toward design, a passion to learn and grow every day, and an interest in sharing your learnings with your peers





Qualifications

At myBlueprint, we value creative thinking, empathy, and attention to detail. We strive to create a positive, yet challenging work environment where employees are able to deliver their best work. We look for candidates who take ownership of their projects and can give and receive feedback thoughtfully.

Applicants for the Intermediate Product Designer position will also bring:

3+ years of experience

Experience in designing applications for multiple platforms - Web apps, iOS, and Android

Experience partnering with Product and Engineering teams to help shape features and develop clear rationales

Proficiency in UX design tools - We’re a sketch shop, but also regularly make use of Adobe Suite, Zeplin, and Invision

Portfolio of projects that you have helped ship to market. Your portfolio should demonstrate a solid understanding of UI and UX fundamentals, including but not limited to, typography, colour, interaction design, and visual design.

Knowledge of accessibility best practices

Ability to develop relationships across teams

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Experience working in education technology a bonus

Photography/Video editing experience a bonus





Why myBlueprint?

Competitive salary

Comprehensive health and dental benefits

Personal development fund to support your growth

(Virtual) social and team events

Work with a group of A+ players





Apply Now

myBlueprint practices non-discriminatory hiring practices, and encourages all interested candidates to apply. We are passionate about building a diverse, equitable and inclusive team that reflects not just the incredibly diverse users of myBlueprint, but also the vibrant city in which we are based. If you have a special need or disability that requires special accommodations, please let us know. There are no barriers to working at myBlueprint.



