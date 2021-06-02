Interactive Designer
An Interactive Designer at Drake Cooper is expected to bring sophisticated design solutions to business problems. Our Interactive Designers create UX and UI designs for brand websites, eCommerce, and campaign landing pages/microsites. They are collaborative and possess a keen insight into user psychology and human-centered design.
Responsible for
- Solving complex business problems through design
- Creating wireframes and design prototypes
- Delivering high-caliber, on-brand design
- Keeping up on trends and technologies
- Utilizing existing brand style guidelines and creative campaign assets to guide design decisions
- Documenting design intentions and interactions
- Designing for accessibility
- Working with UX researchers to identify and fix design problems
- Collaborating with Developers, Creative Directors, Project Managers, and Stakeholders
- Designing promotional artwork for website, email, and social channels, either from scratch or based on existing key visuals and elements.
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience, advertising agency experience is a plus
- Proficiency in UX and UI design
- Design trends
- Understanding the technical implications of design decisions
- Professional experience with Sketch/XD/Figma, Adobe Creative Cloud, InVision
- Working knowledge of HTML and CSS, typography, and brand identity design
- Must have a strong portfolio with working examples of interactive design
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Strategic problem-solving skills
Bonus skills
- Front-end development skills (e.g. SCSS, Javascript, React, etc.)
- Interactive animation (WebGL, SVG/CSS animation)
- Command-line chops
- Experience with Shopify and Squarespace theme design
Benefits
- Employee Ownership
- Fast-paced, energetic workplace
- Dynamic and accessible management and co-workers
- 401k plan with a match
- Agency paid medical, life, and short term disability insurance along with options for vision, dental, additional life, and long term disability insurance
- A generous time off program including family leaves
- Office Green Bike Membership
- Time off programs for continuing education and volunteer work
- Flexible work schedules for flexible life/work balance
- Internal education program
At Drake Cooper, we embrace differences in age, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, language, national origin, physical and mental ability, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, veteran status and other characteristics that make each of us unique. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and celebrate a culture based upon respect, diversity, and inclusion