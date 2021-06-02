Job Details

An Interactive Designer at Drake Cooper is expected to bring sophisticated design solutions to business problems. Our Interactive Designers create UX and UI designs for brand websites, eCommerce, and campaign landing pages/microsites. They are collaborative and possess a keen insight into user psychology and human-centered design.









Responsible for

Solving complex business problems through design

Creating wireframes and design prototypes

Delivering high-caliber, on-brand design

Keeping up on trends and technologies

Utilizing existing brand style guidelines and creative campaign assets to guide design decisions

Documenting design intentions and interactions

Designing for accessibility

Working with UX researchers to identify and fix design problems

Collaborating with Developers, Creative Directors, Project Managers, and Stakeholders

Designing promotional artwork for website, email, and social channels, either from scratch or based on existing key visuals and elements.









Requirements

3+ years of experience, advertising agency experience is a plus

Proficiency in UX and UI design

Design trends

Understanding the technical implications of design decisions

Professional experience with Sketch/XD/Figma, Adobe Creative Cloud, InVision

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS, typography, and brand identity design

Must have a strong portfolio with working examples of interactive design

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Strategic problem-solving skills





Bonus skills

Front-end development skills (e.g. SCSS, Javascript, React, etc.)

Interactive animation (WebGL, SVG/CSS animation)

Command-line chops

Experience with Shopify and Squarespace theme design





Benefits

Employee Ownership

Fast-paced, energetic workplace

Dynamic and accessible management and co-workers

401k plan with a match

Agency paid medical, life, and short term disability insurance along with options for vision, dental, additional life, and long term disability insurance

A generous time off program including family leaves

Office Green Bike Membership

Time off programs for continuing education and volunteer work

Flexible work schedules for flexible life/work balance

Internal education program





At Drake Cooper, we embrace differences in age, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, language, national origin, physical and mental ability, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, veteran status and other characteristics that make each of us unique. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and celebrate a culture based upon respect, diversity, and inclusion