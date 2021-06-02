Senior Brand Designer

Job Details

We are looking for someone to own our brand.

About us

Children’s sleep is one of the most universal problems for families. Lack of sleep has a profound effect on a parent's ability to teach and a child's ability to learn. We teach parents how to settle their children to bed in 5 minutes or less and sleep through the night, in two weeks. Guaranteed. We are a 1-year-old company currently on a $2mm run rate and expect to get to $10mm in the next 12 months. We have an exceptionally engaged community of parent advocates and an NPS of 9.5.

The opportunity

It's not just about babies’ sleep. Nobel Laureate and Economist James Heckman has shown that interventions in early childhood education have a higher return on investment than higher education due to compounding effects. Our ambition is to be the dominant player in the early childhood development space, starting with the quantifiable outcome of sleep. Core to this goal is developing and maintaining a brand that exudes trust and credibility. Our brand will need to evolve as we reach a broader audience, you will need to own the tradeoffs associated with keeping this consistent as we expand our remit. You will be joining as one of the first employees and you will have the opportunity to own this brand from near inception, through the awkward teenage years, to a fully-grown company.

Who you are

An excellent technical designer with an eye for detail

A believer that each pixel matters

Someone who defaults to simplicity

Obsessed with learning

Willing to roll up your sleeves and work hard

Consistent. Quality is a non-negotiable for you.

Wedded to the brand, you often catch yourself buying shampoo because of the aesthetic of the bottle

Key responsibilities

You will have purview over all areas of Batelle’s brand. You are the gatekeeper.

Build digital assets to be used across multiple departments

