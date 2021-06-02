Full Time Graphic Designer

Job Details

Dem Holdings Inc has been around for 30+ years in the consumer product industry and is a multi brand company now specializing in e-commerce. Brands consist of office products, kitchen products, beauty products, child products and others. We are seeking a graphic designer that will be part of the prodcut development team & responsible for product design and production.

We offer a competitive compensation package including health insurance, paid PT time off, and paid vacation. If you are interested in joining in the team please apply!

Job Responsibilities:

Communicates effectively to the appropriate team members about deadlines

works in a timely manner

Works with copy and production teams to craft and deliver ideas beautifully and thoughtfully.

Maintains an organized library of all sourced/created materials.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum three years of experience as a Graphic Designer or in similar roles.

Basic photography skills (able to take and manipulate photos in photoshop)

must have viewable or online portfolio

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Strong working knowledge of all industry desktop software of the Adobe Creative Suite.

Awareness of web technologies, standards, and usability.

Ability to conceive and design solutions for new products.

Strong conceptual development and visualization skills.

Strong illustrator skills with the ability to illustrate with various styles.

Ability to take ideas and turn them into clear, informative visual designs.

Ability to create vector art from scratch in a timely manner.

Ability to source graphics, vectors and fonts.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.

Benefits & Perks: Room to grow in medium sized company that is growing fast

NOTICE: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature of the environment and level of work being performed by this job. This job description in no way states or implies that the duties and responsibilities listed are the only tasks to be performed by the associate in this job.

Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. This job description supersedes prior job descriptions. When duties and responsibilities change and develop, the job description will be reviewed and is subject to changes of business necessity.

EEO/AA Employer Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, and considers qualified applicants without regard to race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, veteran status or any other protected factor under federal, state or local law.

