Job Details

Presentation Designer (Remote)

We are seeking continuous help from a presentation designer to create beautiful presentations using the beautiful.ai platform. The presentations explain our product’s proposition, customized to each institution that we are pitching our services. We are also updating our fundraising pitches.

The designer will extend and maintain our theme on the beautiful.ai platform, and create custom slides when there isn’t a current template slide that can be leveraged.

The consultant can be based in or outside the US, though the ability to hold a Zoom call during Eastern business hours is necessary.

We are looking for an hourly, assignment-based consultant and someone able to start working quickly.

We currently do not have an ATS, therefore, interested candidates must send their resume to our Director of HR, Shannon Jamieson at shannon@incomediscovery.com. You are encouraged to also share template slides you have designed.





About Us:

Income Discovery is a rapidly growing B2B FinTech leader specializing in retirement income optimization, delivering a Full & Rich Retirement to 74 million baby boomers holding $24 trillion in savings. Our powerful AI engine, AIDA, is a proven scalable enterprise technology platform that augments wealth management technology with retirement decumulation capabilities. AIDA generates a personalized optimal strategy to boost a client’s annual safe retirement income by as much as 30%.

For additional information, visit our website at https://www.incomediscovery.com/.

Income Discovery is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to creating a diverse, welcoming, and inclusive workplace for everyone. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), national origin, disability or protected veteran status, or any other legally protected basis, in accordance with applicable laws.