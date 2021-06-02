Junior Brand/Graphic Designer

Job Details

Hey there! We’re so glad you decided to click on this posting. We’re Trace Element, a strategic creative and brand design studio. We’re seeking a junior or entry-level designer with a passion for brand identity, who is a conceptual, quick, nimble problem solver. Someone who can mix sharp thinking with masterful-looking creative. We are a small but mighty studio, so our ideal candidate is great at the things they’re expected to be great at (conceptual thinking, typography, composition, etc.) while having skills and interests in other things too (illustration, copywriting, photography, animation, UI/UX, or even a secret talent).

If your work is smart and looks great, we want to hear from you.

Who you are

Communicative – able to speak about work constructively and openly

Independent but supportive

Conceptually minded

Stylistically well rounded

Proactive – willing to roll up your sleeves and help build a studio

Curious and eager to learn

Industrious and resourceful

Efficient and able to manage your own time

Uniquely yourself

Your responsibilities

Take a design project from start to finish – concept ideation to implementation and production – while ensuring design excellence and attention to detail at each step with the guidance of your peers and creative leads

Balance multiple diverse projects for a wide range of clients, both large and small

Collaborate with other designers as needed to achieve project goals

As you grow into your role, be comfortable taking the lead on a project while playing a supporting role in another

Required skills and experience

You have a great portfolio highlighting strategic, comprehensive branding and graphic identity work across a range of applications

You have expert design, color, typographic, and layout skills

You are digitally minded, with experience designing modern websites, apps, and/or for social media, with the ability to concept, design, and produce for these continually changing platforms

You have effective communication skills and can clearly articulate ideas and concepts

You have excellent time management skills

You are awesome in Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, and are eager to expand your skillset

You are style agnostic, letting the concept and assignment inform the style, not the other way around

Bonus points

A good mind for user experience, human-centered design, wire framing, designing for responsive sizing, and/or setting up files for handoff to development

Bonus if you are proficient in Sketch, InVision, and/or Figma. Huge bonus if you have experience in AfterEffects or other animation software

A genuine love of good food, a fondness for dogs, cats, and other fur (or human) babies, and a great sense of humor

Since we are striving to build a diverse staff, bonus if you have a diverse background, are not a native Texan, or did not attend a Texas-based design program (but if any of those don’t apply to you, we still encourage you to apply)

Benefits

Remote job – no need to relocate if you are in the Eastern, Central, Mountain, or Pacific time zones

Competitive pay

Excellent health coverage including medical, vision, and dental

4 weeks paid vacation

Flexible hours

Creative stipend – an annually allocated monetary sum per team member, to use toward creative opportunities and inspiration such as, but not limited to, education, training, conferences, museum visits

Huge opportunity for growth and impact

Our studio

Trace Element is a strategic creative and brand design studio specializing in identities, design, digital design, packaging, and traditional and digital marketing. While we are a newly formed studio, most of us have been working together for many years. We have also been fortunate enough to have brought some of our longstanding clients along with us. In fact, our diverse clientele is what makes our studio hum. From FORTUNE 100 companies to startups, to retail and consumer goods, to institutional and nonprofit organizations, we certainly don’t specialize in one industry or type of work.

Our people

You will be working alongside some of the smartest, most talented, supportive individuals out there. Everyone at Trace Element is encouraged to give input; this is not a “stay in your lane” kind of place.

We operate remotely and embrace an agile way of working, empowering our people to work where, when, and how they choose to do their best work. We respect each other’s unique perspectives and skills, and are no strangers to mutual encouragement, constructive criticism, self-improvement, and adapting in the face of adversity. Designers who thrive on the knowledge that no two days will ever be the same will fit right in.

One more thing

We believe diversity is crucial to creativity. We’re not looking for someone who would approach a project the same way we would, and we highly value difference in experience, both lived and professional. We are actively cultivating an environment free of discrimination, where every person is encouraged to be themselves. As a fresh studio with years of experience under our belt, we recognize that we are in a position to set a standard for our industry and the design community as a whole.