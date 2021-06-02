UX Researcher

Job Details

Your New Company

At Frontify, our mission is simple. We create the best and most user-friendly brand management platform – a platform that enables anyone to deliver compelling and consistent brand experiences. Today, Frontify is empowering thousands of different-sized companies around the world, including Facebook, Lufthansa, Vodafone, and Allianz.

Frontify is a scaleup company with over 175 employees. We’re an international team – with our headquarters in St. Gallen, Switzerland; a growing team in the US; and colleagues working remotely from all over Europe. Frontify is built on a collaborative culture of experimentation, trust, and transparency. We believe in being happy and fulfilled at work, and let our personalities shine through everything we do. Does this sound like the place for you? Then read on.





Your Team

Your new team is a group of motivated, collaborative and innovative people. They are designers, product managers, and developers from more than seven different countries. They enjoy working together to create and evolve a well-loved product but always keep room for new ideas and approaches. Aside from work, some of them are parents, gamers, bookworms, adrenaline junkies, and so much more.





Your Mission

You’ll be the compass that guides our product development. You're someone who'll empower our product and design teams to understand who uses our platform. You’ll plan, lead, and run user research programs at different stages of the design process across different tools. The quantitative and qualitative results of which you’ll share with relevant stakeholders and translate into actionable insights for our Product team. Your work will guide our annual product narrative and help us understand problems and opportunities so we can build a solution the right way.





Your Story

You have 3+ years of hands-on experience conducting qualitative and quantitative end-to-end UX research projects.

You have a degree in behavioral science, psychology, human factors, human-computer interaction/design, or a similar field.

You’ve worked with the a software – if not SaaS – development cycle for a global market.

You’re experienced in defining, establishing, and analyzing user data and metrics from various platforms – the results of which you can turn into actionable insights.

You’ve ideally had hands-on experience with user-testing and behavioral analytics tools.

You feel comfortable planning and leading workshops and co-creation exercises.

You’re a collaborator who loves to challenge new ideas/practices and have your ideas/practices challenged.

You become more – not less – creative when faced with limits and ambiguity.

Your friends would describe you as a self starter, motivated, and honest.

You speak English fluently and can present your ideas clearly and concisely.

Remote is a possibility for this position if: You’re experienced in working remotely and located in Europe for time zone reasons.





Goodies

Frontify is a very dynamic company where things change quickly and opportunities arise often, providing a lot of space for personal development. We’re a community, one that’ll support you while you strike out on your Frontify journey and make this role your own. Our office is pretty great – we can't wait to show you somewhere down the line – but more important is our culture of freedom, trust, learning, advancement, and happiness. Our word only counts for so much, though. See what we have to offer for yourself – start the conversation.

Next steps

Send us your CV and some nice words: We’ll get back to you within a week. Virtual call with the Recruiter: You’ll meet the Employee Success team (our fancy name for HR) to discuss Frontify, the role, and you – your passions, your skills, you. Virtually meet the team: You’ll meet your new team, discuss the role, potentially showcase your skills, and get a feel for the great time that’s awaiting you. Virtual Half-a-Day: Meet people from all over Frontify, prepare a task, and really get a feel for our culture. Join us: If all goes well, you’ll join Frontify’s journey soon.



