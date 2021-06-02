Senior UI Designer

Job Details

👋🏼 We are Charge Cars!

Charge Cars is a British automotive company based in London.

We redefine classics cars in the form of brand new electric vehicles using cutting edge technology while preserving their iconic design. We are in works rebuilding our current car - a 1967 Ford Mustang - redefined for the future while looking ahead to the many other possibilities this lends itself to.

Our team has extensive experience in the development of luxury and high performance vehicles. Our engineers contributed to various projects for McLaren Automotive, Jaguar Land Rover and F1 Racing Teams. Moreover, we are passionate about iconic automobile classics!





Who are we looking for:

A UI designer that's detail oriented, able to envision the big picture while also rolling up your sleeves to perfect the smallest project details. You will contribute with other designers on the team in creating compelling and thoughtful in-vehicle and mobile user experiences with a focus on clean and artful design. This involves translating high-level requirements into high-fidelity design artefacts. It also requires communicating ideas with pixel-perfect clarity through prototyping and interactive models. You must be able to move fast and think faster as you engage, collaborate, and innovate in a fast-growing department.





Requirements:

(Proof of work showcasing the following)

Good visual design aesthetic. You have an eye for consumer-grade UI, and can leverage this knowledge and intuition to quickly understand and build for complex business workflows across multiple personas.

Understanding of Atomic Design principles

Solid experience creating and managing pixel perfect design systems at device scale.

You are an expert in Figma/sketch. Have good experience in Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite.

Prototyping abilities via Principle or Flinto or Framer. Good plus if you’re adept at After Effects.

Background working through iterative product design cycles.

Independent at packaging pixel perfect pages + components and delivering to developers.

5+ years of experience contributing towards UI, but heavily focused on UI mock-ups and delivery packaging while collaborating within cross-functional teams

You can hit the ground running and work in a fast-paced environment.

You have the discipline to work remotely and drive initiatives forward and be ahead of the curve, without being in a physical office.

Remote work friendly. But must work during UK work hours.





Would be a plus, but not necessary for this role:

Automotive UI/HMI experience

Cursory knowledge in HTML/CCS.

Proficient in After Effects

Experience in creating 3d visuals





Please attach a PDF portfolio or link of relevant work