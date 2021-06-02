Job Details

Universal Avenue is on a mission to deliver an unmatched experience for buying and selling hardware, software, and services for businesses worldwide.

We are looking for an exceptional Senior Product Designer to help us realize our ambitious goals.

In this role, you will design powerful, usable, and lovable interfaces that enable the users of our platform to reach more customers and make more sales, with a superior experience to their existing way of working. Through deep collaboration with your teammates, you will improve the overall process for product discovery and development at Universal Avenue.

Key responsibilities

Lead the design of one of our core products, working closely with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders.

Produce pixel-perfect designs and ensure the version that's implemented in code is just as good as your prototype.

Work with other members of the design team to develop and expand our product design system.

What you’ll need to succeed

Drive to take ownership of complex problems and see them through to completion. This means sweating all the details to make sure our users have an unrivaled experience when using our platform.

This means sweating all the details to make sure our users have an unrivaled experience when using our platform. Exceptional communication skills . Be able to speak and write clearly and efficiently in English, taking in mind your audience and their concerns. Be able to share a key point that can affect change.

. Be able to speak and write clearly and efficiently in English, taking in mind your audience and their concerns. Be able to share a key point that can affect change. Curiosity . Strive to learn and grow, seeking out deep knowledge about our customers and our business. Look for ways to improve how we work on a continual basis.

. Strive to learn and grow, seeking out deep knowledge about our customers and our business. Look for ways to improve how we work on a continual basis. Ability to make those around you better. Show a desire to help your colleagues learn and grow—and have them help you learn and grow.

Other things we look for

5+ years relevant experience, preferably at a growing tech company.

Fluency in using Figma, our current tool for designing prototypes.

A solid understanding of HTML, CSS and other front-end technologies.

What we offer

A fast-growing startup on an ambitious mission to digitalize businesses world-wide

Freedom and flexibility in how and where you work

A diverse team of talented and supportive colleagues

Centrally located offices

Six weeks of paid vacation

Pension at ITP1 levels

Generous wellness grant and weekly training sessions with personal trainer

Private healthcare insurance

Does this sound like you?

Then we want to meet you! In addition to sending over your resume and design portfolio, help us get to know you better by answering these questions:

Why did you become a designer? If you didn’t choose this career path, what else might you have pursued? Recommend a book to us. Why is it important to you?

These questions are your chance to add more color to your application beyond what's in your resume and portfolio.

This is Universal Avenue

Since 2014, Universal Avenue has gained the trust of 23,000 local business owners to supply them with the solutions they need to grow and compete in a digital economy. Our platform unites small business owners, hardware and software providers, and sales partners into one ecosystem.

We are an international team that values personal development and celebrates diversity. Our team currently consists of people from across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.