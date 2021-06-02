Job Details

Hey Illustrators ✌

We are looking for an A+ Freelance Illustrator for our Christian Animation Startup.





➡ Your task

We are looking for an illustrator who is able to recreate our drawing style (see images attached) perfectly and who can transform our old drawings in our new drawing style.

The drawings will be used in animation videos and for Instagram posts and have to be created in vector. (procreate → export in Ai or Ai directly)





➡ About us

We are a young, motivated video production team, whose goal is to encourage young people to read the Bible. Over the last 4 years, we’ve produced and published more than 50 videos on YouTube. Recently, however, we have completely changed our design and graphic style. The next step is to recreate all our old videos with this new style.





➡ Requirements

■ outstanding experience in creating Illustrations

■ stunning portfolio

■ superb collaboration and communication skills

■ excellent knowledge of Illustrator (we will need the open files)





❗ Important: We will have all the rights to the illustrations you create. Our Style must be used only for our Videos and Drawings.





➡ Interested?

In your application, make sure to write the reason why you like our project and why you would like to work with us. Feel free to attach two or three drawings in our style (People showing different emotion ex. Happy, Furious, and surprised.)





If you feel confident, we would love to get to know you!

Best regards,

Cory