Animator/Motion Designer
Hey animators… and lovers of visual storytelling! ✌
Do you want a steady repetitive while creating animations?
We search an A+ Freelance Animator for our aspiring animation studio.
➡ Your task
■ Your task will be to illustrate and animate our videos, according to our storyboards (if you are not an illustrator, we can always outsource that)
■ Clarity, style, flow and rhythm are key
(You don't have to stick to close to the storyboard, but are welcome to add new ideas)
➡ Requirements
■ outstanding experience in creating animation videos
■ stunning portfolio
■ superb collaboration and communication skills
■ excellent knowledge of After Effects and the Adobe Creative Suite (we will need the open files)
➡ Workflow
■ we provide the Storyboard and the recording
■ you create the animation in AE
■ you get critics and revision from our Team
■ you finalize the product and transfer the files
If you feel confident, we would love to talk to you!
Best regards,
Cory