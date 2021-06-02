Animator/Motion Designer

Job Details

Hey animators… and lovers of visual storytelling! ✌

Do you want a steady repetitive while creating animations?

We search an A+ Freelance Animator for our aspiring animation studio.





➡ Your task

■ Your task will be to illustrate and animate our videos, according to our storyboards (if you are not an illustrator, we can always outsource that)

■ Clarity, style, flow and rhythm are key

(You don't have to stick to close to the storyboard, but are welcome to add new ideas)





➡ Requirements

■ outstanding experience in creating animation videos

■ stunning portfolio

■ superb collaboration and communication skills

■ excellent knowledge of After Effects and the Adobe Creative Suite (we will need the open files)





➡ Workflow

■ we provide the Storyboard and the recording

■ you create the animation in AE

■ you get critics and revision from our Team

■ you finalize the product and transfer the files





If you feel confident, we would love to talk to you!





Best regards,

Cory