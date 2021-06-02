All Jobs
This job has been filled or is no longer active. View all jobs.
Job Details

Animator/Motion Designer

Hey animators… and lovers of visual storytelling! ✌

Do you want a steady repetitive while creating animations?

We search an A+ Freelance Animator for our aspiring animation studio.


➡ Your task

■ Your task will be to illustrate and animate our videos, according to our storyboards (if you are not an illustrator, we can always outsource that)

■ Clarity, style, flow and rhythm are key

(You don't have to stick to close to the storyboard, but are welcome to add new ideas)


➡ Requirements

■ outstanding experience in creating animation videos

■ stunning portfolio

■ superb collaboration and communication skills

■ excellent knowledge of After Effects and the Adobe Creative Suite (we will need the open files)


➡ Workflow

■ we provide the Storyboard and the recording

■ you create the animation in AE

■ you get critics and revision from our Team

■ you finalize the product and transfer the files


If you feel confident, we would love to talk to you!


Best regards,

Cory

crosspaint
Visit Website
Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
You might also like
  1. Animation Jobs
  2. Remote Animation Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Motion Graphics Designers
  2. Hire Remote Motion Graphics Designers