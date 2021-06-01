Job Details

As a Senior Visual Designer at Getaround, you will be a key member of our creative team by building design assets while identifying design solutions and efficiencies to help evolve the Getaround brand. You will be working on a wide range of projects from our web and mobile products, video, print, branding and other visual design productions. You will be responsible for ensuring the quality of marketing materials, communications and brand experiences. This is an opportunity to join a passionate design team at an early stage and have an impact on the future of the Getaround brand.

You will help evolve our visual brand identity and visual design system as we move forward into new carsharing experiences. You are eager to apply your craft to not only pixels and vectors, but also the future of transportation.

Primary responsibilities (aka “what you’ll be doing”):

Create and lead new design initiatives and improve our existing visual systems

Design beautiful landing pages and marketing pages to improve conversion

Collaborate seamlessly with designers, copywriters, marketing teams, and other cross-functional teams across the company to create highly polished visual experiences

Apply thoughtful and meaningful design solutions for brand campaigns, digital ads, email marketing, style guides, websites, and swag

Oversee file management, asset distribution, and creative style guides

Develop final production-ready files from initial concepts

Help gather design assets for the product design team and other internal teams

Collaborate with the Design team to articulate and execute designs

Qualifications (aka “your skills”):

5+ years of design experience creating brand materials and marketing campaigns

Degree in Graphic Design or related field or equivalent work experience

A stunning design portfolio showcasing design expertise across multiple media types

Technically proficient, detail oriented, with strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong eye for design and aesthetics

Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud Suite with an emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Strong grasp of typography, layout, color, illustration, iconography, and brand systems

Solid understanding of image optimization, glyphs, actions, and batch processing

Additional awesomeness (nice to haves):

MDes, MS, or MFA in design

Proficiency in web production, particularly Webflow, a big plus

Experience leading design teams or directing fellow designers

Front end development skills

Passion for photography or videography

Experience in Figma

Interest or experience in public speaking or design teaching

Benefits & Perks:

Platinum plans for medical, dental, and vision take excellent care of you and your family

Generous stock options and robust 401(K) to help you save and plan for retirement

Remote first workplace, flexible work hours, and open PTO policy (we mean it!)

Work smarter incentive policy to optimize your home office and individual wellness needs

Education stipend to promote your career development and growth

Your own LinkedIn Learning account

Monthly Getaround credits and discounts for your friends and family

At Getaround, we are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We believe that no matter your race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status, your perspective has value.

Come join us in continuing to make Getaround a great place to work!