Senior Visual Designer
As a Senior Visual Designer at Getaround, you will be a key member of our creative team by building design assets while identifying design solutions and efficiencies to help evolve the Getaround brand. You will be working on a wide range of projects from our web and mobile products, video, print, branding and other visual design productions. You will be responsible for ensuring the quality of marketing materials, communications and brand experiences. This is an opportunity to join a passionate design team at an early stage and have an impact on the future of the Getaround brand.
You will help evolve our visual brand identity and visual design system as we move forward into new carsharing experiences. You are eager to apply your craft to not only pixels and vectors, but also the future of transportation.
Primary responsibilities (aka “what you’ll be doing”):
- Create and lead new design initiatives and improve our existing visual systems
- Design beautiful landing pages and marketing pages to improve conversion
- Collaborate seamlessly with designers, copywriters, marketing teams, and other cross-functional teams across the company to create highly polished visual experiences
- Apply thoughtful and meaningful design solutions for brand campaigns, digital ads, email marketing, style guides, websites, and swag
- Oversee file management, asset distribution, and creative style guides
- Develop final production-ready files from initial concepts
- Help gather design assets for the product design team and other internal teams
- Collaborate with the Design team to articulate and execute designs
Qualifications (aka “your skills”):
- 5+ years of design experience creating brand materials and marketing campaigns
- Degree in Graphic Design or related field or equivalent work experience
- A stunning design portfolio showcasing design expertise across multiple media types
- Technically proficient, detail oriented, with strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong eye for design and aesthetics
- Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud Suite with an emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.
- Strong grasp of typography, layout, color, illustration, iconography, and brand systems
- Solid understanding of image optimization, glyphs, actions, and batch processing
Additional awesomeness (nice to haves):
- MDes, MS, or MFA in design
- Proficiency in web production, particularly Webflow, a big plus
- Experience leading design teams or directing fellow designers
- Front end development skills
- Passion for photography or videography
- Experience in Figma
- Interest or experience in public speaking or design teaching
Benefits & Perks:
- Platinum plans for medical, dental, and vision take excellent care of you and your family
- Generous stock options and robust 401(K) to help you save and plan for retirement
- Remote first workplace, flexible work hours, and open PTO policy (we mean it!)
- Work smarter incentive policy to optimize your home office and individual wellness needs
- Education stipend to promote your career development and growth
- Your own LinkedIn Learning account
- Monthly Getaround credits and discounts for your friends and family
At Getaround, we are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We believe that no matter your race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status, your perspective has value.
Come join us in continuing to make Getaround a great place to work!