Senior Product Designer

Can you design from empathy to iteration? We’re looking for people that love shipping a well-crafted product experience.

The Getaround experience design team is a small, but mighty and growing, group of human-centered designers that value collaboration through interaction design, visual design, research, and strategy to make amazing digital products.

Who are you? As a product designer with at least 5 years shipping digital products, you work with product, data, and engineering teams to craft beautiful experiences that facilitate what users want to do, and delight them along the way. You cultivate a deep empathy for people and their needs and translate this understanding into inventive designs for digital products.

You love the idea of tackling challenging problems and are comfortable with ambiguity. You’re excited to dive into sketching and storyboarding as much as designing microinteractions, building visual design systems, and prototyping digital experiences. You aren’t afraid of talking to end-users or digging through data to direct your design decisions, but get most excited when you’re in maker mode, crafting product interfaces and solving product use cases.

You will help evolve our product design language as we move forward into new carsharing experiences. You are eager to apply your craft to not only pixels and vectors, but also the future of transportation.

What you'll be doing:

Diving deep into challenging problems around people and transportation

Shipping well-crafted product experiences that solve for both business and customer needs

Participating in all aspects of the design process to frame problems, uncover needs, create compelling visions, and make and prototype high-fidelity interfaces

Ensure consistency of interactions, visual language, and interface components across the product

Storyboard user scenarios and product vision

Conduct user testing, engaging with customers, writing up research results and prototype iteratively according to your findings

Identifying opportunities to establish new points of view on trends and insights, and develop new capabilities that evolve our design practice

Mentoring other product designers

What you'll need:

BA/BS degree in Design (e.g. interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, industrial), HCI, or a related field

5+ years of design experience building elegant iOS, Android, and web apps

Excellent portfolio showcasing the stories and process—not just screenshots—behind your visual design and interaction design across platforms

Strong command of layout, iconography, typography, and information architecture

Depth in human-centered approaches to both interface design and interaction design

Ability to prototype designs and run user testing sessions

Ability to work with, and contribute to, the style guide and component library of a design system

Think visually – using techniques like storyboards and sketching – to communicate interaction design concepts

You seek collaboration and feedback, and don’t treat your designs too personally

Humble yet able to defend design decisions using data, a solid design philosophy and creative process

Additional awesomeness:

MDes, MS, or MFA in design

Experience in user-centered design methodologies and facilitating design sprints, critiques, and ideation sessions

Experience leading design teams or directing fellow designers

Experience in Figma

Interest or experience in public speaking or design teaching

Benefits & Perks

Platinum plans for medical, dental, and vision take excellent care of you and your family

Generous stock options and robust 401(K) to help you save and plan for retirement

Remote first workplace, flexible work hours, and open PTO policy (we mean it!)

Work smarter incentive policy to optimize your home office and individual wellness needs

Education stipend to promote your career development and growth

Your own LinkedIn Learning account

Monthly Getaround credits and discounts for your friends and family

At Getaround, we are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We believe that no matter your race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status, your perspective has value.

Come join us in continuing to make Getaround a great place to work!