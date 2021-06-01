Job Details

Tripscout is the world’s largest platform of travel recommendations from local experts. We are building the go-to resource for the modern traveler to plan trips and be entertained by travel every day. We are an early-stage startup that’s growing quickly and funded by some of the world’s leading venture capital firms. The Tripscout mobile app is consistently ranked as a Top 5 content app and the #1 ranked trip planner in the AppStore.

We are looking for a Product Designer to solve some of travels biggest consumer pain-points and lead our efforts to create a product that is valuable, beautiful, and highly usable.

What you’ll do

You’ll work across the entire product lifecycle, from customer discovery, to prototyping, to usability testing, through UI and interaction design.

You’ll be a partner in finding product-market fit; developing experiments, dissecting feedback, and analyzing data.

You’ll be the eye for quality and consistency in our product and steer our design system, guiding principles, and cross-functional workflow.

You’ll mentor design team members, oversee consultants/freelancers, and be the voice of design to stakeholders across the company.

What we’re looking for

We value diverse and non-traditional backgrounds – and not all of these are must haves – so please take the leap to get in touch, even if you don’t feel you meet all criteria!

A jack-of-all-trades, master-of- some . We are a small team and design is an enormous discipline, in the areas where you are not a true expert you’ll still need to be comfortable setting the strategy and expectations while overseeing the work of others.

. We are a small team and design is an enormous discipline, in the areas where you are not a true expert you’ll still need to be comfortable setting the strategy and expectations while overseeing the work of others. Passion for creating cross-platform, consumer products that will grow to impact millions of users, with experience in spaces such as travel bookings, e-commerce, content, or social media.

Deep experience in native application design, especially Human Interface Guidelines.

Experience designing for scale with the ability to adapt to the realities of third party content, external services, and inconsistent data (travel can be messy!)

Understanding of the latest strategies and design patterns that drive engagement, retention, and transactions.

Ability to create clear design documentation, work closely with developers during implementation, and thrive in highly iterative process.

We’re a fully remote team which means you’re able to communicate nuanced ideas clearly, whether you’re explaining design decisions in writing or brainstorming in real time. In disagreements, you engage thoughtfully with other perspectives and compromise when needed.

You understand when work is better, together. You enjoy collaborating cross-functionally to accomplish shared goals, and you care about learning, growing, and helping others to do the same.

You have interests outside of technology, such as in art, history, or the obvious for us — TRAVEL!

Where You’ll Work

Remote! Tripscout has been a fully remote team from Day 1. We want you to work where you (and your family if applicable) are the happiest and most productive. While headquartered in the U.S., our small team operates across 6 different countries and 8 time zones. For us, every day feels like we’re traveling as we collaborate with a diverse team from many corners of the world and build products that help people explore the planet in a more intentional and curious way.

Compensation & Terms

Market-based salary, stock options, and benefits. Since this position is open to any country, compensation will be adjusted to your cost of living and experience. Select benefits include: