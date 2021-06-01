Job Details

The Creative Department within the Office of Communications at the University of Virginia is looking for a Designer who is passionate about all aspects of graphic design—including concepting, layout, and typography— and able to work in digital and print. You will work directly with the Creative Director on your own projects, in addition to assisting and learning from experienced design professionals on larger projects. You must have a good eye and be able to work within an existing design system, while also bringing new ideas and creative thinking to projects.

Apply here.

You can view more of our team's latest work here.