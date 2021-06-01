Job Details

We believe diversity of thought and experience creates the most brilliant communities to serve our organisation, and that is why Hauser & Wirth is an equal opportunities employer.

Location: London

Reports to: Digital Product Manager

Hauser & Wirth is one of the world’s leading commercial galleries for modern and contemporary art with

locations across the UK, USA, Europe and Asia. Based in London, we are looking for a collaborative,

exceptionally creative, and highly innovative UX Designer to join the Digital Product team to aid in the

ambitious expansion of the gallery’s digital product portfolio capabilities. This a rare chance to be at the

heart of an industry’s digital transformation, in a fast changing and creative field.





The ideal candidate is not strictly driven by typical art-industry design conventions, but rather can express new visual perspectives and draw web design inspiration from the wider contemporary digital landscape, user experience research, and user journey analysis.





Expectations for this role include creating mobile first web-based page templates that are driven by beautiful interaction elements, with story-driven design, and best-in-class user experience. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of design fundamentals which translate to digital experiences that provide innovative rich, immersive content experiences, appeal to global audiences, and engage new site visitors.

Not only do you think deeply about user interaction and information architecture, but you create smart experiences that excite users to engage deeply with your designs. Preferably, you have some commercial experience within an agency environment.

Responsibilities:

· Act as key stakeholder in the continued development of Hauser & Wirth’s digital brand identity. Be a guardian of upholding these brand standards.

· Audit and analyze current website user journey. Offer insights and recommendations to improve user experience and taxonomy on an ongoing basis as business needs evolve.

· Collaborate with Digital Product Manager and other Product team members to ensure complete understanding of project briefs as they pertain to visual design elements and user experience expectations.

· Quickly translate ideas into sketches, wireframes, mockups, and interactive prototypes.

· Create web templates for a variety of campaign types, both in a brochure-site environment and online sales funnel user journeys.

· Take key responsibility for designing and directing web developers to build pixel-perfect frontend experiences.

· Own project visual design production and remain highly organized throughout revisions process, from project kickoff through final approvals and go-live.

· Work directly with web developers to negotiate best approaches to complex user journeys.

· Collaborate with marketing and other team members to create parallel assets for A/B testing.

· Research industry trends to present ideas and concepts for timely digital innovation.

· Approach all projects with a positive attitude and a problem-solving perspective.

Skills & Requirements:

· A creative thinker who is adept at using data, design and their creativity to inspire others to deliver the very best and most effective User journey’s & interfaces.

· A person obsessed with design-related problem solving and finding balance between simplicity for users and rich storytelling / interaction for brands.

· Proven experience in leading a multidisciplinary team to create differentiated User Experiences.

· Demonstration of User Journey mapping skills to drive innovation and problem solving.

· At least 5 years of graphic web and user experience design, preferably with background in a consumer digital business or digital product team environment.

· Bachelor's degree in Digital Design, Graphic Design, or proven relevant experience in a professional UX design role.

· Experience in the design thinking process, agile development, and lean startup methodologies.

· Strong experience using design software, including Adobe suite and InDesign.

· Must be fluent in design presentation and prototyping software including InVision, Zeplin, Sketch, Figma, or similar software.

· Comfortable working in frontend design implementation with HTML & CSS.

· Proven ability to embody brand guidelines to create cohesive multi-channel visual assets.

· Experience or willingness to learn WCAG and ADA (Americans with Disabilities) accessibility best practices for web.

· Ability to work independently to solve problems, mitigate risk, make decisions, and communicate effectively under tight deadlines and challenging situations.

· An active understanding of ever-changing best practices and innovations in the digital landscape.

· An interest in art is important, but prior roles within art institutions or designing for an art gallery is not required.

Position hours are Monday–Friday, 10am to 6pm, worked remotely until further notice. Candidate may occasionally need to work additional hours.

Please submit your resume and cover letter including references by email only to: londonjobs@hauserwirth.com



