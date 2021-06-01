Job Details





We believe diversity of thought and experience creates the most brilliant communities to serve our organisation, and that is why Hauser & Wirth is an equal opportunities employer.

Location: London

Reports to: Digital Product Manager

Hauser & Wirth is one of the world’s leading commercial galleries for modern and contemporary art with

locations across the UK, USA, Europe and Asia. Based in London, we are looking for a collaborative,

exceptionally creative, and highly innovative Digital Designer to join the Digital Product team to aid in the

ambitious expansion of the gallery’s digital brand identity. This a rare chance to be at the heart of an

industry’s digital transformation, in a fast changing and creative field.





In this role, day-to-day tasks will consist of collaborating with marketing and digital product teams to define requirements, iterate on design solutions, and contribute expertise for various digital products. The ideal candidate comes with a deep understanding of visual design principles and strong experience in creating digital assets for a wide range of platforms and channels including: responsive + mobile-first websites, social media, display advertising, eCommerce, and email marketing.

This position requires the creation of digital assets, testing or Q/A, implementation, and optimization based on performance. Responsibilities also include staying up to date on industry trends and the latest digital design software and contributing unique ideas for strategic marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities:

· The conceptualization of design solutions that leverage the opportunities to create immersive and rich experiences digitally.

· Set the standard for excellent digital design in the business, working with other designers to evolve approaches.

· Act as key stakeholder in the continued development of Hauser & Wirth’s digital brand identity. Be a guardian of upholding these brand standards.

· Participate in design discussions and give feedback during planning and strategy meetings.

· Execute creative, high-quality digital designs from concept to delivery. Test these assets and optimize based on their performance.

· Collaborate with digital product and marketing teams to ensure that all designs align with the brand image, while also meeting usability and website standards.

· Reviewing image asset positioning and online marketing content to identify room for improvement.

· Create digital assets (static, video, and HTML) for a range of platforms including: social, display advertising, eCommerce, email marketing, and mobile + desktop website experience.

· Upload assets to the CMS an array of assets, primarily but not exclusively for: email campaigns, website content, homepage content, when required.

· In collaboration with marketing managers, create email designs and coordinate the creation of email templates in HTML + CSS.

· Aid in the creation of motion graphics assets for use-cases across web, mobile, and social-specific campaigns.

· Research industry trends to present ideas and concepts for timely digital innovation.

· Comfortable working in frontend design implementation with HTML & CSS.

· Proven ability to embody brand guidelines to create cohesive multi-channel visual assets.

Skills & Requirements:

· Passionate about the power of design to transform experiences.

· Proven track record of effective digital campaigns and content

· A people person, capable of thriving in a multi-disciplinary environment.

· At least 3-5 years of experience in a digital design role, preferably working within a collaborative digital product team environment.

· Bachelor's degree in Digital Design, Graphic Design, or proven relevant experience in a professional digital design role.

· Experience working directly with developers to implement designs.

· Expertise with standard digital design, presentation, and prototyping tools including: Sketch, Adobe Suite, InVision, Figma, or similar. Must be experienced with creating user-centered design, rapid prototyping, and Q/A testing.

· Working knowledge of CSS and HTML.

· Experience in motion graphics creation and video editing is a plus.

· Strong knowledge of current digital design best practices and web production techniques.

· Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences.

· Experience or willingness to learn WCAG and ADA (Americans with Disabilities) accessibility best practices for web.

· Ability to work independently to solve problems, mitigate risk, make decisions, and communicate effectively under tight deadlines and challenging situations.

· Be a creative thinker who can assert their perspective in both design output and design-related problem solving.

· An interest in art is important, but prior roles within art institutions or designing for an art gallery is not required.





Position hours are Monday–Friday, 10am to 6pm, worked remotely until further notice. Candidate may occasionally need to work additional hours.





Please submit your resume and cover letter including references by email only to: londonjobs@hauserwirth.com







