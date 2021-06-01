UX/UI Designer with Front-end skills

Job Details

About you

** YOU ARE BASED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM (sorry we are not accepting overseas applicants)

Angle is on the lookout for a highly motivated, skilled full-stack designer who is able to work on front-end code. If you’re able to work with WordPress is a bonus.

You like to work and be fully engaged in your work and basically see design/coding as a hobby – you must have a passion for it and thrive on the fact your code is second to none. We can sniff this out quickly so you might as well be honest!

Who will the job suit?

It would suit someone who has some experience (2 years) but wants to be taken on so they can learn from excellent and established designers and developers.

You like working in a lighthearted environment (via Slack as we are currently remote) within a close-knit team, however, besides this, you don’t mind working on your own and can still be just as motivated. Most importantly you have a sense of humour and you don’t take yourself too seriously.

We are also looking for somebody who is looking for progression.

Why work Angle?

Angle was founded by Ryan Grist, and 18 years on Ryan is thriving to build the business with other like-minded individuals who have the same desire as Ryan for the direction of Angle.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 1-2 year’s experience in UX / UI Design

Competent in Figma/Sketch or another leading design package with experience designing websites from scratch

Ability to design and code with accessibility and SEO in mind

Fluent in HTML5 / CSS3 (SASS) / Javascript

A decent understanding of GIT

Comfortable with modern build tools such as Webpack.

Experience with a front-end framework such as Bootstrap/Tailwind

Extensive experience with cross-browser compatibility & testing

Strong time-management and organisational skills

Self-learning and self-starting

Strong portfolio demonstrating a variety of work

Strong communication skills and a pro-active work ethic

Works well within a team

Great attendance record and someone we know we can rely on

Happy to be part of client meetings and can represent the agency well

Attention to detail is paramount

Desirable

Experience in other coding platforms and Content Management Systems

Working knowledge in Javascript Frameworks such as jQuery/Vue/React

Can start with 1 month’s notice period to current employer

Can introduce new processes to the agency

Experience with WordPress templating system

Knowledge of ReactJS

What you get

23 days + bank holidays

Flexible working

Accommodating around family commitments

Remote working

Workplace pension through Nest

Relaxed working environment (like pub meetings!)

We are a no overtime agency (99% of the time) we like you to rest in the evenings and enjoy family time

Options for progression within the agency

5-year progression plans discussed

Competitive salary

Access to 1 R&D day (if work permits)

Profit share scheme for any work introduced to the agency

Salary

£30-40k – Based on experience.