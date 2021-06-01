NFT Designer

Job Details

The Role:

Ioconic are looking for a killer animator designer to work with us on developing and creating brand new licensed NFT collections.

About Ioconic:

Ioconic are a VC funded startup focused on NFT creation, founded by NFT, Blockchain and branding experts. We are currently working with a number of the largest brands across media, entertainment and sport globally.

What we are Looking For:

Experienced animator (5y+)

Character creation abilities

Motion graphic skills (essential)

Creative genius

Product development skills

Brand experience

Friendly, enthusiastic individual with an interest in the NFT space

The Role Will Include:

Complete flexibility and creative input

Working with leaders in the industry

Remote working

Wide brand exposure

Creative interpretations

Product development

Working across product timeline from concept and ideation to release

Varied projects

Opportunities to work on a part time, full time or contract basis.





To Apply

Email your portfolio and details to: team@ioconic.io

Or

Visit www.ioconic.io and head to the 'Apply' page.







