Job Details
NFT Animator
The Role:
Ioconic are looking for a killer animator to work with us on developing and creating brand new licensed NFT collections.
About Ioconic:
Ioconic are a VC funded startup focused on NFT creation, founded by NFT, Blockchain and branding experts. We are currently working with a number of the largest brands across media, entertainment and sport globally.
What we are Looking For:
- Experienced animator (5y+)
- Character creation abilities
- Motion graphic skills (essential)
- Creative genius
- Product development skills
- Brand experience
- Friendly, enthusiastic individual with an interest in the NFT space
The Role Will Include:
- Complete flexibility
- Remote working
- Wide brand exposure
- Creative interpretations
- Product development
- Working across product timeline from concept and ideation to release
- Varied projects
- Opportunities to work on a part time, full time or contract basis.