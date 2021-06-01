NFT Animator

Job Details

The Role:

Ioconic are looking for a killer animator to work with us on developing and creating brand new licensed NFT collections.

About Ioconic:

Ioconic are a VC funded startup focused on NFT creation, founded by NFT, Blockchain and branding experts. We are currently working with a number of the largest brands across media, entertainment and sport globally.

What we are Looking For:

Experienced animator (5y+)

Character creation abilities

Motion graphic skills (essential)

Creative genius

Product development skills

Brand experience

Friendly, enthusiastic individual with an interest in the NFT space

The Role Will Include:

Complete flexibility

Remote working

Wide brand exposure

Creative interpretations

Product development

Working across product timeline from concept and ideation to release

Varied projects

Opportunities to work on a part time, full time or contract basis.







