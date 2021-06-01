All Jobs
Graphic Designer / Animator

The Role:

Ioconic are looking for a killer animator to work with us on developing and creating brand new licensed NFT collections.

About Ioconic:

Ioconic are a VC funded startup focused on NFT creation, founded by NFT, Blockchain and branding experts. We are currently working with a number of the largest brands across media, entertainment and sport globally.

What we are Looking For:

  • Experienced animator (5y+)
  • Creative genius
  • Product development skills
  • Brand experience
  • Friendly, enthusiastic individual with an interest in the NFT space

The Role Will Include:

  • Complete flexibility
  • Remote working
  • Wide brand exposure
  • Creative interpretations
  • Product development
  • Working across product timeline from concept and ideation to release
  • Varied projects
  • Opportunities to work on a part time, full time or contract basis.



Ioconic
Full-time
Anywhere
Jun 01, 2021
