Product Designer

Nooks is a culture platform that brings back the energy, pleasure, and spontaneity of truly working together. We give remote teams a place to stay connected through more fun & organic conversations.

﻿We're a team of 5 with experience from Stanford, Facebook, Tesla Autopilot, Cerebras Systems, and Scale AI. We have $5M in venture funding from top-tier investors. We’d love for you to join us on our journey!

Nooks is looking for our first product design hire, you’ll have the opportunity to tackle deep UX problems while building a something that could change workplaces forever. You’ll get a chance to work hand-in-hand with our customers and design programs/processes to shape the future of the product as we continue to scale. We know that building an excellent product is part art and part science, so you’ll have lots of autonomy and room for creativity while finding new ways to innovate, engage, and refine the Nooks product.

You will...

Combine tech IP, business needs, and user desires into category defining consumer products for the workplace.

Transform ideas into prototypes, userflows, wireframes, ui kits, and design systems that are development ready and within the bounds of scope.

Employ the industry best practices for desktop and mobile app design, while exploring opportunities to innovate and push beyond the industry norms.

Perform 1:1 or 1:many user interviews, research activities, and user data gathering activities to address their pasin points and incorporate their feedback.

You’ll be successful in this role if …

You are a user-centric and customer-obsessed designer. You’re known for going above and beyond to make sure people have delightful experiences.

You’re a fantastic listener who is skilled at observing user behavior and can notice interesting patterns quickly.

You’re a creative thinker and self-starter who can bring new ideas and perspectives. And you love putting those ideas into practice, even if it requires learning something new.

You’re highly organized, meticulous, and process-driven. Our team and our community can always count on you.

You’re skilled at the tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, etc)

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Bonus points if you've ever…

Worked on a workplace or video calling product (specifically online workplace apps like Slack, or Zoom, even Discord, etc.)

Executed product design end-to-end, from idea to launch to scale.

Taken ownership of building a product design process or team at an early-stage startup.

You’ll be supported by the rest of the team with…

Engineering time to build out initiatives you’ve thought out and prototyped.

Access to a community of fans and users via our Community team.

Face-time with advisors in our network who have tons of experience building amazing products.

