Product Designer

Job Details

Udaan is India's largest B2B trade platform, bringing millions of India's SMEs together on a single platform, and helping them do business more easily than ever. Manufacturers, traders, retailers, and wholesalers all over India are on Udaan, with categories ranging from Electronics and Apparel to Grocery & Fresh produce. Here, we build technologies to help the SMEs of India not just survive in the Internet age but actively thrive.

About the role

Designers at Udaan are an inherent part of a heterogeneous group of veteran techies, product managers, and data scientists who have passionately transformed small and medium businesses through technology.

The core workflows of these small and medium businesses are broken into simpler processes. And each designer/s assumes responsibility for a specific area/s, in which they along with other stakeholders create products and optimize their various functions and features to help users efficiently run their businesses.

While every designer contributes to specific areas of the product, they cohesively operate in building the larger design language based on which all experiences in the products are designed.

Your Part

● Build intuition of the product as a whole

● Gather requirements from stakeholders derive problem statements and plan design engagements. Also, proactively launch efforts to improve different aspects of the product

● Conduct research to understand real-world practices and usage behaviors employing suitable methods and accessories

● Analyze findings, derive meaningful and actionable insights from research

● Create functions, features and formulate optimized task flows to solve business problems and cater to user needs in collaboration with other stakeholders

● Interpret the solution onto an interface using the principles of digital psychology, visual design and interaction design for web or/and mobile

● Present design propositions and solutions to stakeholders using wireframes, mock-ups or high fidelity prototypes, receive feedback, advocate for best practices, and iterate based on feedback

● Decipher usage pattern with the help of analytics and iterate design to be more efficient

● Cultivate efficient frameworks and practices for the enrichment of the team and contribute to the improvement of the design system

Required Skills

Mandatory Skills

● Experienced and well versed in conducting different methods of research and usability testing

● Good knowledge and understanding of design principles, interaction design standards, and UI patterns for web and mobile

● In-depth understanding of the elements of a design system and capacity to create one

● Great aptitude for solving complex business problems

Good to have skills

● Design specializations - Illustration, motion design, graphic design, data visualization, service design

● Domain specializations - E-comm

● Cross-functional skills - Technological



