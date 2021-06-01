Founding Product Designer

Job Details

The Venture

We are a startup that was founded to reimagine inter-company collaboration. It is an Amazon-sized opportunity where $15T of physical products are manufactured, bought and sold and it has been overlooked for over 20 years. The founding team has experience building billion dollar companies and includes veterans from companies like Facebook, Apple, and McKinsey.

We are funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Dell, Bloomberg, and Ram Sriram (first investor into Google). While early, we already have dozens of customers lined up.

Culture and Compensation

We are a customer obsessed, product-centric company that is building a flexible, remote culture to enable the brightest minds in industry. You can live anywhere in the US, Canada, and Mexico. We have industry leading compensation packages. We are willing to sponsor US work authorization, if needed.

The Problem We Solve

We are focused on improving inter-company collaboration and work processes in an industry that primarily relies on email, PDF, and Excel to orchestrate work. Think Trello or Asana but for cross-company collaboration. We are building a no-code collaboration platform where businesses can build and manage their processes without code or IT.

You

You are dying to build a product in your own image, creating from a blank canvas and not having to deal with any design or concept debt. You have taste. You love beautiful products. You get infuriated at badly designed products. You love the work of thousands of iterations and sweating over the details. You love reducing the product to perfection.

We are looking for someone with:

Experience as a Product Designer, preferably at product-driven SaaS or Consumer Tech companies

Track record of great visual design

A design-thinking approach to problem solving focused on the entire customer journey

Passion for transforming the world positively through good design

Aptitude for understanding and thinking through complex workflow systems

What you will be doing:

Working cross-functionally with product, engineering and external partners to design beautiful and functional products

Helping to shape the company as a core member of the founding team

Participating in hiring and growth decisions

Projects you will be working on:

No-code platform to allow businesses to define their own processes and forms

Document collaboration and management process in an industry that still primarily relies on Word/Excel docs

What do you get?