Senior Product Designer

Job Details

The Role

You will be joining the Experience Design team to drive product and conversational design efforts from strategic inception to tactical implementation. We are looking for someone with a user-first approach to design who possesses a deep passion for creating highly usable, functional and beneficial products and conversational experiences.

You will be working in collaboration with, and sometimes under the direction of, the Experience Design Leads on our team, and with other Senior Designers, Product Managers, Product Owners, Researchers, Engineers and QA/Testing teams. Cross-functional Business Owners will rely on your conversational design skills to identify and champion opportunities to introduce speech/text-enabled interactions across a variety of initiatives, usability contexts, and device types.

What you’ll bring…

End-to-end lifecycle product design including user journeys, user flows, information architecture, digital interfaces, and as-needed prototyping.

Experience designing within a reusable component framework, or, preferably, Design System methodology.

Understanding of accessibility and inclusion principles and guidelines, and practical application of those guidelines.

How you will lead…

Demonstrate soft skills such as empathy and active listening.

Provide point of view and recommendations based on best practices, defined experience principles, and data.

Possess critical thinking, storytelling, and presentation skills.

Perform stakeholder requirements gathering in collaboration with Product and Consumer Insights.

Conduct user research, with help from our insights and analytics teams, to test and continually optimize your solutions.

Help define objectives and key results (OKRs), and key performance indicators (KPIs) for the conversational track and individual initiatives.

Define Author by Humana’s conversational system persona, establish language models, and craft content standards for consistency across applications and modalities.

Curiosity in exploring ways conversational design can enhance user experience across new and existing journeys.

Help define conversational QA protocols, and assist development in identifying defects.

Applicant Requirements

Online portfolio of recent work.

Experience with agile methodology and software development workflows.

Bachelor's degree or higher with 5-7+ years of relevant work experience in product design and 3+ years of conversational design.

Bonus Points

Familiarity designing for Seniors, 65+.

Healthcare experience.

Scheduled Weekly Hours: 40

About Author by Humana

Come help us redefine the future of healthcare. With a history of transformation over the last 50 years, Humana is once again transforming itself using a startup approach. At Author by Humana, we are on a mission to improve health outcomes for our Seniors (65+) and help them lead a fulfilling life.