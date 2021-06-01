Junior Product Designer
Quick Take: Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We're hiring a Junior Product Designer, Growth!
Why it Matters: We are looking for a talented multi-disciplinary designer to join our team. This person will collaborate with our Brand, Product, and Growth teams to conceptualize and create design deliverables that impact company growth. A successful candidate will understand and anticipate the company’s needs, and be able to capture both existing and new audiences with unique and compelling designs.
Go Deeper: In this role, you will make an impact to Axios through the following responsibilities:
- Support our Brand, Growth, and Product teams’ success by providing full support in designing and implementing landing pages, proof of concept prototypes, social-media visuals, and other assets and projects
- Create unique concepts that address the company’s growth, product ambition, and challenges ideally using tools like Webflow for rapid-testing and or actual implementation
- Ensure our brand visual identity is maintained across all channels and touchpoints
- Participate in design dialogue and contribute to our culture
The Details: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:
- Incredibly strong and sophisticated design sensibility and attention to detail
- Experience creating design assets to meet brand, marketing, and product needs for email, icons, social marketing campaigns, and new product launches
- Ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions to both immediate and larger teams
- Ability to iterate on designs and creatively according to user behavior and data-driven trends
- Comfort with both creative and strategic design approaches
- Knowledge of good design foundations, including typography, balance, colors, and composition in general across different outcomes
- Proactively seeks and applies constructive feedback from cross-functional colleagues at all levels
- Deep empathy towards end-users
- Ability to collaborate closely and effectively with internal stakeholders
- Ability to work independently and follow creative direction
- Art direction and marketing campaign experience is a plus
- Motion graphics experience a plus
- Proficiency in Webflow is preferred
Don’t forget:
- Competitive salary
- Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)
- Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave
- 401K
- Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays
- Company equity
- Commuter and cell phone benefit
- A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture
- Annual learning and development stipend
Additional pandemic-related benefits:
- One mental health day per quarter
- $100 monthly work-from-home stipend
- Company-sponsored access to Ginger coaching and mental health support
- OneMedical membership, including tele-health services
- Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers
- Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies
- Class pass discount
- Virtual company-sponsored social events