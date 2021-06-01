Job Details

Quick Take: Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We're hiring a Junior Product Designer, Growth!

Why it Matters: We are looking for a talented multi-disciplinary designer to join our team. This person will collaborate with our Brand, Product, and Growth teams to conceptualize and create design deliverables that impact company growth. A successful candidate will understand and anticipate the company’s needs, and be able to capture both existing and new audiences with unique and compelling designs.

Go Deeper: In this role, you will make an impact to Axios through the following responsibilities:

Support our Brand, Growth, and Product teams’ success by providing full support in designing and implementing landing pages, proof of concept prototypes, social-media visuals, and other assets and projects

Create unique concepts that address the company’s growth, product ambition, and challenges ideally using tools like Webflow for rapid-testing and or actual implementation

Ensure our brand visual identity is maintained across all channels and touchpoints

Participate in design dialogue and contribute to our culture





The Details: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:

Incredibly strong and sophisticated design sensibility and attention to detail

Experience creating design assets to meet brand, marketing, and product needs for email, icons, social marketing campaigns, and new product launches

Ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions to both immediate and larger teams

Ability to iterate on designs and creatively according to user behavior and data-driven trends

Comfort with both creative and strategic design approaches

Knowledge of good design foundations, including typography, balance, colors, and composition in general across different outcomes

Proactively seeks and applies constructive feedback from cross-functional colleagues at all levels

Deep empathy towards end-users

Ability to collaborate closely and effectively with internal stakeholders

Ability to work independently and follow creative direction

Art direction and marketing campaign experience is a plus

Motion graphics experience a plus

Proficiency in Webflow is preferred

Don’t forget:

Competitive salary

Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)

Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave

401K

Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays

Company equity

Commuter and cell phone benefit

A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture

Annual learning and development stipend

Additional pandemic-related benefits:

One mental health day per quarter

$100 monthly work-from-home stipend

Company-sponsored access to Ginger coaching and mental health support

OneMedical membership, including tele-health services

Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers

Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies

Class pass discount

Virtual company-sponsored social events







