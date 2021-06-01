All Jobs
Job Details

Junior Product Designer

Copy

Quick Take: Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We're hiring a Junior Product Designer, Growth!

Why it Matters: We are looking for a talented multi-disciplinary designer to join our team. This person will collaborate with our Brand, Product, and Growth teams to conceptualize and create design deliverables that impact company growth. A successful candidate will understand and anticipate the company’s needs, and be able to capture both existing and new audiences with unique and compelling designs. 

Go Deeper: In this role, you will make an impact to Axios through the following responsibilities:

  • Support our Brand, Growth, and Product teams’ success by providing full support in designing and implementing landing pages, proof of concept prototypes, social-media visuals, and other assets and projects
  • Create unique concepts that address the company’s growth, product ambition, and challenges ideally using tools like Webflow for rapid-testing and or actual implementation
  • Ensure our brand visual identity is maintained across all channels and touchpoints 
  • Participate in design dialogue and contribute to our culture 


The Details: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:

  • Incredibly strong and sophisticated design sensibility and attention to detail
  • Experience creating design assets to meet brand, marketing, and product needs for email, icons, social marketing campaigns, and new product launches
  • Ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions to both immediate and larger teams
  • Ability  to iterate on designs and creatively according to user behavior and data-driven trends
  • Comfort with both creative and strategic design approaches
  • Knowledge of good design foundations, including typography, balance, colors, and composition in general across different outcomes
  • Proactively seeks and applies constructive feedback from cross-functional colleagues at all levels
  • Deep empathy towards end-users 
  • Ability to collaborate closely and effectively with internal stakeholders
  • Ability to work independently and follow creative direction
  • Art direction and marketing campaign experience is a plus
  • Motion graphics experience a plus
  • Proficiency in Webflow is preferred

Don’t forget:

  • Competitive salary
  • Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)
  • Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave
  • 401K
  • Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays
  • Company equity
  • Commuter and cell phone benefit
  • A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture
  • Annual learning and development stipend

Additional pandemic-related benefits:

  • One mental health day per quarter
  • $100 monthly work-from-home stipend
  • Company-sponsored access to Ginger coaching and mental health support 
  • OneMedical membership, including tele-health services 
  • Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers 
  • Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies 
  • Class pass discount
  • Virtual company-sponsored social events



Apply for this position
Axios
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 01, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position