Senior Product Designer UX/UI

Understanding our Customers is at the core of our Product Design Team. We create products that solve, inform, advise, and above all protect from cyber threats. If you're a UX Designer that 'gets it', you understand that Human Behavior is what drives UI logic, thrives in a complex environment with BIG challenges to solve - then we should chat.

The Position

You will be responsible for leading the user experience design and interaction for specific product/s within the OPSWAT Product Range. This role works closely with Product Owners, Creative Leadership, Development teams, and local staff. The Product Design Group is tasked with creating cohesive experiences throughout our products that result in increased user satisfaction. Our ideal candidate is responsible for guiding the entirety of the design process from initial concepts through to proofing product releases; this will include collaboration, reviews, stakeholder engagement and working with developers to ensure accurate implementation.

To be successful in this role, you need to be able to balance the needs of different departments, all while retaining the focus on “Products for Customers”. We value – speed to market, quality of product, thoughtful details, deep customer understanding, and alignment to both our Brand and Product Guidelines.

What You Will Be Doing

• Designing product pages, upgrading existing UI to align to new Guidelines, and creating new features.

• Advising departments about Design and User considerations in their products.

• Understanding the challenges our Customers face and solving the issues in smart ways.

• Diving deep to understand the value within the products and surfacing that in beautiful UI.

• Understanding the value of Product Guidelines – using, creating, and evolving them.

• Interface with the Development Team to communicate the way a product should act.

• Review Alpha build versions to ensure they align with the Product Goals and Styles.

What We Need From You

• A great sense of Product Design and a Deep UX Understanding

• Solid experience that is demonstratable via folio

• Ability to think on your feet and react to changing conditions

• A good sense of design, typography, and layout

• 5+ years’ experience in related industries

It Would Be Nice If You Had

• Prior experience in Product Design, Marketing, Advertising, or Electronics Design

• Experience working with a Global team

• An interest in Cybersecurity

To apply for this position, please send your resume, folio link, and cover letter to us via JobScore. Special consideration will be given to those candidates whose cover letter indicates that they have viewed our website. Please, no drop-ins, calls, or faxes.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global cybersecurity company providing solutions for enterprises since 2002 to identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and devices coming into and out their networks.

OPSWAT protects critical infrastructure. Our goal is to eliminate malware and zero-day attacks. We believe that every file and every device pose a threat. Threats must be addressed at all locations at all times—at entry, at exit, and at rest. Our products focus on threat prevention and process creation for secure data transfer and safe device access. The result is productive systems that minimize risk of compromise. That’s why 98% of U.S. nuclear power facilities trust OPSWAT for cybersecurity and compliance.

To learn more about OPSWAT, please visit www.OPSWAT.com.