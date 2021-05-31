Job Details

Colonize Mars is a collection of digital NFT trading cards that tell the story of the progression of a simulated colony for Mars. https://mars.cards/

We are looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to join the Colonize Mars team. As a UI/UX designer, your main responsibility would be to translate our gameplay roadmap into low-fidelity wireframes, and then eventually help us build the high-fidelity designs. You would be working closely with our development team to ensure the designs match the build. The first version of the game will be released in September, and we will be continuing development into 2022. This has the potential to be a long-term role.

Experience with mobile first design is preferred, and we will be using Miro for low-fidelity wireframes & Figma for high-fidelity designs.

Responsibilities

Translate roadmap documents into detailed low-fidelity wireframes and specs.

Produce high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, and prototypes.

Produce high-fidelity mobile-first designs using Figma. Create reusable UI components that can be translated across designs.

Collaborate with developers to ensure the designs are implemented into code.

Adhere to style standards on typography and graphic design.

Requirements

A bachelor's degree in a design-related field and a minimum of 4 years UI/UX design experience for digital products or services.

Expert knowledge of Figma, Miro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator.

A portfolio of professional UI/UX design work for both web and mobile platforms.

Experience working with task management software such as Trello, and remote team communication software such as Slack.

Experience designing for mobile-first web games is a plus.

A passion for Mars and space exploration is a plus.

Knowledge of the blockchain and NFT industry is a plus.



