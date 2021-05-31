Job Details

DaisyBill is seeking a Product Designer to help us craft fantastically usable, beautiful, and consistent experiences for our apps. The Product Designer will report directly to the CTO, and work collaboratively with the Product team. As our second Product Designer, you will work on different projects and products than those of our current Product Designer.

We are a small group of extremely smart, inclusive, and nice people, who value making a difference in people’s lives. DaisyBill is solving real problems that impact injured workers. Within the workers’ compensation system, we help providers with the complex burdens of obtaining authorization and payment -- burdens that would otherwise deter providers from treating those who are injured while working.

Additionally we are very healthy financially and bootstrapped, and while we retain many of the benign attributes of a startup, we don’t have the worries of running out of runway or crushing work hours (we all deserve to live our lives).

Responsibilities

Work with product owners and product managers to design and prototype new features, new products, and product updates.

Always understand the problem before designing the solution .

before designing the . Iterate on the visual design and user experience before the dev team starts to build.

on the visual design and user experience before the dev team starts to build. Refine the design and experience pre- and post-launch. Good design does not stop when the prototype is handed off to the dev team.

Refine current features to increase usability and consistency. Drive the overall visual design of products.

Skills

Proficiency in Sketch or Figma. Advanced skills in Invision or other prototyping tools. Ability to create process flows to document user experiences. Strong communication skills with the ability to not only present your designs in a logical and articulate way, but also to write clear, concise product copy. Experience with developing and maintaining style guides and design systems. Experience with CSS a plus.

Traits

Strong drive to simplify the design and user experience of a product. Eager to collaborate and work closely with other team members. Alignment with DaisyBill GOAT Values.

Qualifications

3-5 years of experience designing a web-based SaaS product, preferably enterprise or B2B.

About DaisyBill

Workers’ Comp Made Better

If you are injured at work, most industrialized countries establish workers’ compensation systems that require your employer to provide for all of your care and treatment while you heal from your injury. In the United States, each state sets up its own workers’ compensation rules for employers to assume financial responsibility for injured employee care.

The world would be a better place if injured employees could access the best medical treatment and services. Unfortunately, the complexities of workers’ comp often frustrate and discourage medical providers; as a result, many providers refuse to treat employees injured while at work.

DaisyBill is built for these providers and eliminates many of the frustrating complexities that burden the process of getting paid by employers for the services and treatment needed by injured employees.

Our customers are our number one priority; they stay with us because we constantly keep them top of mind as we develop technology to make their workers’ comp billing world so much easier and better. We adore our customers and our customers adore us -- they make DaisyBill the best at what we do.

DaisyBill was founded in 2012 and is an established and profitable niche enterprise B2B technology company. We preserve many of the benign characteristics that fueled our early start-up days but without the worries of answering to outside equity.

The DaisyBill Team devotes all of our collective expertise, talent, and resources to the pursuit of our mission of improving injured employees’ access to the very best medical care. Join our team!

DaisyBill GOAT Values

Be bold - The status quo just isn’t good enough. Outperform - What we do, we do best. Customers matter - Keep our customers top of mind, constantly, and all else follows. Persevere - Find a way or make one. Improve constantly - We get smarter. Collaborate - Me. We.* Be nice - Real, straightforward, open-minded, honest, and ethical. Value diversity - Of thought, experience, mindset, and angle of attack. Live your best life - Work should only be 25% of your life. GOAT - The Daisy Team strives to be the Greatest of All Time.

*Muhammad Ali spoke at Harvard University in 1975. When someone in the audience requested a poem, Ali’s response was “Me. We.” We love this simple and pithy statement connecting the individual and the team.