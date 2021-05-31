Animator-Bring Norse Goddess Sif to Life

Job Details

Help us bring Sif to life!

Sifchain is looking for a talented animator to join our growing design team. We currently have two full-time illustrators and are also looking for a Creative Director.

Brand Concept

Sifchain is the world’s first omni-chain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Inspired by the Norse goddess Sif who represents abundance, pleasure, and wisdom, Sifchain embraces the collaborative nature of the blockchain industry and the lush rewards that can be found in cultivating connections between multiple other chains. It offers flexible trading that is more performant and robust. Please see our brand presentation and existing illustrations for more context.

Qualifications

Minimum 3+ years animation experience

Impressive portfolio of both 2D and 3D works

Deep technical animation background and experience using a variety of software (e.g., After Effects, Cinema 4D, Animate, Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere, Media Encoder, etc.)

Passion for challenging yourself to create amazing work

Proven knowledge of animation principles

Strong typography and kinetic text skills

Good sense of timing and a good eye for design

Clear visual storytelling skills

Solid character animation skills with the ability to recognize and fix errors

Proficiency working both independently and as part of a team

Comfortable working on multiple projects at the same time

High level of flexibility, communication, collaboration, and confidentiality

Meticulous attention to detail

Able to work efficiently within a high-pressure, fast-paced environment while meeting strict deadlines

Preferred

Advertising/agency/studio experience preferred



