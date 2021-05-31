Animator-Bring Norse Goddess Sif to Life
Help us bring Sif to life!
Sifchain is looking for a talented animator to join our growing design team. We currently have two full-time illustrators and are also looking for a Creative Director.
Brand Concept
Sifchain is the world’s first omni-chain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Inspired by the Norse goddess Sif who represents abundance, pleasure, and wisdom, Sifchain embraces the collaborative nature of the blockchain industry and the lush rewards that can be found in cultivating connections between multiple other chains. It offers flexible trading that is more performant and robust. Please see our brand presentation and existing illustrations for more context.
Qualifications
- Minimum 3+ years animation experience
- Impressive portfolio of both 2D and 3D works
- Deep technical animation background and experience using a variety of software (e.g., After Effects, Cinema 4D, Animate, Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere, Media Encoder, etc.)
- Passion for challenging yourself to create amazing work
- Proven knowledge of animation principles
- Strong typography and kinetic text skills
- Good sense of timing and a good eye for design
- Clear visual storytelling skills
- Solid character animation skills with the ability to recognize and fix errors
- Proficiency working both independently and as part of a team
- Comfortable working on multiple projects at the same time
- High level of flexibility, communication, collaboration, and confidentiality
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Able to work efficiently within a high-pressure, fast-paced environment while meeting strict deadlines
Preferred
- Advertising/agency/studio experience preferred